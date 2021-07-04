Stambaugh Goes Two-For-Two with GLSS

CRYSTAL, Mich. (July 3, 2021) — Max Stambaugh completed a weekend sweep of features Saturday with the Great Lakes Super Sprints at Crystal Motor Speedway. Stambaugh topped Dustin Daggett, Phil Gressman, Ryan Ruhl, and Gregg Dalman for the victory.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Crystal Motor Speedway

Crystal, Michigan

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Feature:

1. 5S-Max Stambaugh

2. 85-Dustin Daggett

3. 7C-Phil Gressman

4. 71H-Ryan Ruhl

5. 49T-Gregg Dalman

6. 27-Brad Lamberson

7. 24D-Danny Sams III

8. 88N-Frank Neill

9. X-Mike Keegan

10. 16W-Chase Ridenour

11. 10S-Jay Steinebach

12. 14-Linden Jones

13. 84-Kyle Poortenga

14. 70-Eli Lakin

15. 31-Mike Astrauskas

16. 89-Chris Pobanz

17. 2-Tyler Bearden

18. 7-Shane Simmons

19. 23-Ralph Brakenberry

20. 33-R.J. Payne

21. 3T-Tank Brakenberry

22. 1-Levi Poortenga