Stambaugh Goes Two-For-Two with GLSS

CRYSTAL, Mich. (July 3, 2021) — Max Stambaugh completed a weekend sweep of features Saturday with the Great Lakes Super Sprints at Crystal Motor Speedway. Stambaugh topped Dustin Daggett, Phil Gressman, Ryan Ruhl, and Gregg Dalman for the victory.
Great Lakes Super Sprints
Crystal Motor Speedway
Crystal, Michigan
Saturday, July 3, 2021
Feature:
1. 5S-Max Stambaugh
2. 85-Dustin Daggett
3. 7C-Phil Gressman
4. 71H-Ryan Ruhl
5. 49T-Gregg Dalman
6. 27-Brad Lamberson
7. 24D-Danny Sams III
8. 88N-Frank Neill
9. X-Mike Keegan
10. 16W-Chase Ridenour
11. 10S-Jay Steinebach
12. 14-Linden Jones
13. 84-Kyle Poortenga
14. 70-Eli Lakin
15. 31-Mike Astrauskas
16. 89-Chris Pobanz
17. 2-Tyler Bearden
18. 7-Shane Simmons
19. 23-Ralph Brakenberry
20. 33-R.J. Payne
21. 3T-Tank Brakenberry
22. 1-Levi Poortenga