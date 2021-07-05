Tanner Carrick wins at Placerville

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…One of the largest crowds in recent memory at Placerville Speedway were treated to an outstanding Winged 360 Sprint Car main event to cap the night, which ultimately saw Tanner Carrick perform a clean sweep for his second straight win at the track.

One year after hosting nobody in the stands on Fourth of July the fans returned in a big way and created an exquisite atmosphere, singing along to the patriotic music and were treated to some excellent racing on the quarter-mile.

Also picking up big wins at the Freedom Fireworks showcase were Placerville Speedway studs Dan Jinkerson in the Ltd. Late Models and Nick Baldwin with the Pure Stocks. A total of 62 cars competed amongst the three divisions on Sunday evening.

The 25-lap Thompson’s Family of Dealerships main event put forth some of the most exciting racing of the season and began with rookie Landon Brooks jumping into the lead. The driver of the Spencer Motorsports 34 looked impressive all night and held command in the feature until 14-year-old Oklahoman Ryan Timms began to challenge for the top-spot. The pair traded the lead in thrilling fashion as the crowd roared their approval.

Behind them things were hot and heavy as well, with multiple slide jobs and close competition occurring. Brooks eventually pulled back out to the lead as Timms got bound up on the cushion and dropped spots. As the race progressed Tanner Carrick put himself solidly in second and had a shot at the end reminiscent of last week. Carrick then battled with Brooks before scooping up the top-spot around lap 19, while bringing Shane Golobic along shortly after.

Golobic had moved forward from his 10th starting spot and closed on Carrick over the final five laps, but the 19-year-old from Lincoln hit his marks and crossed the checkered for his third victory of the season at Placerville Speedway. Golobic ended up second with Sean Becker putting on an excellent charge from 17th to third. The “Shark” was a joy to watch over the final laps and was nice to see him have a superb run in the Vertullo Racing 83v.

Ryan Robinson looked good again and came home fourth with Brooks rounding out the top-five. The evening’s B-main went to Golobic, with the four eight-laps heat races captured by Tanner Carrick, Ryan Timms, Justyn Cox and Justin Sanders. As noted, Carrick earned a clean sweep of the night by also earning his third ADCO Driveline Fast Time Award of the year with a lap of 10.802. A total of 32 Sprint Cars competed on Sunday.

Winged 360 Sprint Car finish: 1. 83T-Tanner Carrick[1]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[10]; 3. 83V-Sean Becker[17]; 4. 14W-Ryan Robinson[4]; 5. 34-Landon Brooks[2]; 6. 7C-Justyn Cox[8]; 7. 2SB-Jake Morgan[9]; 8. X1-Andy Forsberg[18]; 9. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]; 10. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[6]; 11. 33T-Jimmy Trulli[5]; 12. 4-Jodie Robinson[20]; 13. 88A-Joey Ancona[11]; 14. 93-Stephen Ingraham[14]; 15. 11-Dominic Gorden[16]; 16. 4SA-Justin Sanders[7]; 17. 41-Corey Day[12]; 18. 31C-Kaleb Montgomery[15]; 19. 16X-Andy Gregg[13]; 20. 21-Shane Hopkins[19]