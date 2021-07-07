All Star action set to resume with visits to Stateline Speedway and Sharon Speedway on July 9-11

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 7, 2021) – After a two weekend hiatus, Tony Stewart’s FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will resume the 2021 season with a multi-race stretch through southern New York and eastern Ohio, set to headline three events over three days at two different facilities. Action will kick-off, officially, with a one night stay at Stateline Speedway in Busti, New York, on Friday, July 9. The lone All Star visit to the Empire State will award a $6,000 payday.

A short, but competitive history at Stateline Speedway, “America’s Series” has visited the Busti short track on just three occasions, most recently in 2019 when Dale Blaney, a National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, all-time Series win leader, and now All Star official, scored the main event victory.

The weekend will continue just two hours southwest of Busti, New York, in Hartford, Ohio, where the All Star Circuit of Champions will revisit Sharon Speedway for a two-day blockbuster on Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11. Awarding a total winner’s share equaling $14,000, the two-day Sharon Speedway takeover will activate with the highly sought after Lou Blaney Memorial on Saturday, honoring National Sprint Car Hall of Famer and former Sharon Speedway track champion, Lou Blaney. Retiring from competition in 2005, Blaney garnered well over 400 wins across the sprint car and modified ranks, earning such titles as the 1966 Williams Grove Speedway National Open.

Vienna, West Virginia’s Cale Conley is the defending Lou Blaney Memorial champion, securing a $7,500 payday in 2020 over Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason and California invader, Rico Abreu; the 2021 edition will award an $8,000 payday.

The All Star Circuit of Champions’ invasion of Sharon Speedway will resume on Sunday, July 11, with the annual Justin Snyder’s Salute to the Troops program presented by Self Made Racing, honoring military veteran and open wheel advocate, the late Justin Snyder. Derek Snyder, owner and founder of Self Made Racing, as well as the executive manager and partner of Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC in Boardman, Ohio, will honor his brother with the season’s final All Star visit to Sharon Speedway, set to award a $6,000 payday.

Sharon Speedway has already hosted the All Star Circuit of Champions twice in 2021, once for the Buckeye Cup in early May and once again on June 15 for Ohio Sprint Speedweek. Justin Peck, the primary wheelman for Buch Motorsports and a three-time Series winner this season, captured the Buckeye Cup victory. The Monrovia, Indiana-native was in contention for victory during the second Series appearance amid Ohio Sprint Speedweek, but was ultimately forced to settle for third. “Double-D” Danny Dietrich, Speedweek’s Pennsylvania Posse invader who eventually finished second in the week’s final standings, was the Sharon Speedway Speedweek victor, leading every circuit for a $6,000 prize.

Clauson Marshall Racing’s Tyler Courtney will lead the All Star Circuit of Champions into battle through New York and Ohio, leading the current driver and owner championship chases. The Indianapolis, Indiana-native owns five victories on the season, most recently on June 4 during action at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin.

Cory Eliason is currently second in the All Star driver chase, followed by Hunter Schuerenberg, Zeb Wise, and Bill Balog.

Weekend Outline:

Date: Friday, July 9

Track: Stateline Speedway | Busti, New York

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

More Info: www.newstatelinespeedway.com

Date: Saturday, July 10

Track: Sharon Speedway | Hartford, Ohio

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

More Info: www.sharonspeedway.com

Date: Sunday, July 11

Track: Sharon Speedway | Hartford, Ohio

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

More Info: www.sharonspeedway.com

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

5. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 4, 2021): Carson Macedo

6. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (April 3, 2021): Justin Peck

7. Virginia Motor Speedway, Virginia (April 15, 2021): Tony Stewart

8. Williams Grove Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 16, 2021): Kyle Larson

9. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 17, 2021): Logan Wagner

10. Bedford Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 18, 2021): Anthony Macri

11. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (May 1, 2021): Justin Peck (2)

12. Tri-City Raceway Park, Pennsylvania (May 2, 2021): Sam Hafertepe Jr.

13. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (May 14, 2021): Tyler Courtney

14. Dirt Oval at Route 66, Illinois (May 15, 2021): Kyle Reinhardt

15. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 20, 2021): Tyler Courtney (2)

16. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 21, 2021): Tyler Courtney (3)

17. Gas City I-69 Speedway, Indiana (May 22, 2021): Cap Henry

18. Kokomo Speedway, Indiana (May 23, 2021): Zeb Wise

19. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (May 31, 2021): Lance Dewease

20. Fairbury Speedway, Illinois (June 3, 2021): Tyler Courtney (4)

21. Wilmot Raceway, Wisconsin (June 4, 2021): Tyler Courtney (5)

22. Plymouth Dirt Track, Wisconsin (June 5, 2021): Bill Balog

23. Angell Park Speedway, Wisconsin (June 6, 2021): Bill Balog (2)

24. SW Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (June 11, 2021): Ian Madsen

25. SW Fremont Speedway, Ohio (June 12, 2021): Cole Duncan

26. SW Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (June 14, 2021): Kyle Larson (2)

27. SW Sharon Speedway, Ohio (June 15, 2021): Danny Dietrich

28. SW Waynesfield Raceway Park, Ohio (June 16, 2021): Kyle Larson (3)

29. SW Muskingum County Speedway, Ohio (June 17, 2021): Justin Peck (3)

30. SW Portsmouth Raceway Park, Ohio (June 19, 2021): Paul McMahan

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of 6/19/21):

1. Tyler Courtney – 3488

2. Cory Eliason – 3232

3. Hunter Schuerenberg – 3232

4. Zeb Wise – 3180

5. Bill Balog – 3176

6. Cap Henry – 3170

7. Paul McMahan – 3112

8. Ian Madsen – 2926

9. Kyle Reinhardt – 2842

10. Rico Abreu – 2802