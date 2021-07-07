NCRA 305 Sprint Cars of Kansas to Debut at Hutch Nationals!

Hutchinson, Kansas – July 6, 2021 – The National Championship Racing Association 305 Sprint Cars of Kansas will be making their debut during the famed O’Reilly Auto Parts Hutchinson Grand Nationals presented by Mel Hambelton Ford on Thursday night, July 15, 2021, to open the three-nights of racing atop the Kansas State Fairgrounds half-mile oval.

This $1000 to-win, $400-to start event will be sanctioned by the NCRA Racing Series and will bring drivers from Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska to try and itch their name in the record books and claim-fame as Hutch Nationals champion.

The payout for the 305 Racesavor sprints are as follows:

($25 entry fee) A Feature: 1) $1000, 2) $900, 3) $800, 4) $700, 5) $600, 6) $500, 7) $475, 8) $450, 9) $425, 10-20) $400…IMCA Racesaver rules apply.

Grandstand tickets are just $20 for adults while children ages 11 and under are free into the grandstands. Pit passes are $35. Pit gates open at 4:00 PM with grandstand gates opening at 5:00 PM. Race time is set for a 7:30 PM start time.

For more information on this event and all-things Hutchinson Grand Nationals, visit the event facebook page: Hutchinson Grand National Auto Races or call (316) 364-3093.