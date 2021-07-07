Wheat Shocker at RPM Speedway in Hays on Tap for United Rebel Sprint Series

By Rick Salem

HAYS, Kansas (July 6, 2021) – The Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing is slated to continue their intense mid-summer schedule on July 10 and July 11 at RPM Speedway in Hays, Kansas. Series drivers are looking ahead to eight more race events to close out the month of July.

The Wheat Shocker Nationals, which pays $2000 to win, is an event that many fans and drivers look forward to all year since it was first run in 2008. The inaugural event was won by C.J. Johnson with drivers like Patrick Bourke, Kasey Beckham, Ty Williams, Jake Bubak, Zach Blurton, Brian Herbert, Andy Shouse, Jake Martens and Jason Martin also taking home the big paycheck.

Competitors will take action atop the high-banked 3/8-mile on Saturday alongside the Cruisers, Sport Compacts, Hobby Stocks, and Kansas Antique Racers (KAR) and Sunday alongside the Modifieds, Stock Cars, and Sport Mods. Hot laps are slated to begin at 6PM on both Saturday and Sunday, with green flag action at 7PM.

Ty Williams continues to edge ahead of Zach Blurton and Jordan Knight in the $5,000-to-win Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series point standings. Williams currently has 266 points on Blurton, while Blurton has a 10-point advantage over Knight. Kyler Johnson and Chad Salem complete the top-five in standings.

The United Rebel Sprint Series partnered with Kansas’ Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their FB page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).