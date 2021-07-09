From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (July 8, 2021)………It’s time to go big and take the ride of your life as a passenger in the all-new AMSOIL 2-seater sprint car during one of the seven nights of USAC’s NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week July 23-31!

In partnership with AMSOIL, you will have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enter to win a ride in the AMSOIL 2-seater sprint car during Indiana Sprint Week.

Here’s how to enter. Visit https://usacracing.redpodium.com/amsoil-two-seater-social-campaign and fill out the form with your selection of night to ride. Follow USAC Racing AND AMSOIL Racing on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Winners will be selected by a random drawing for each race day. If selected, your name will be announced at the track, on social media and you will be notified via text message or email with details. One entry is allowed per email address and phone number.

Entrants must be 18 years or older as of their date of entry in this promotion in order to qualify.

File your entry between July 5 and July 19 to be eligible for the USAC/AMSOIL 2-Seater Contest. Your entry must be received within the specified entry period.

Complete contest rules can be found at: https://usacracing.redpodium.com/amsoil-two-seater-social-campaign.

NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week 2021 begins at Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday, July 23, with Kokomo Speedway on Saturday, July 24, and Lawrenceburg Speedway on Sunday, July 25, rounding out the first wave of ISW.

After two days away from the racetrack, teams and drivers get back on the horse with the Terre Haute Action Track’s Don Smith Classic on Wednesday, July 28, Lincoln Park Speedway on Thursday, July 29, Bloomington Speedway’s Sheldon Kinser Memorial on Friday, July 30, and Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, July 31.