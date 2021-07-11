Chapple Keeps Winning Streak Alive with BOSS

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (July 10, 2021) — Isaac Chapple kept his winning streak alive Saturday night at Atomic Speedway with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series scoring his fourth consecutive feature victory with the series. Ricky Lewis, Matt Westfall, Ryan Thomas, and Dustin Ingle rounded out the top five.

Jacob Denney won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series feature.

Atomic Speedway

Chillicothe, Ohio

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Feature:

1. 52-Isaac Chapple

2. 11-Ricky Lewis

3. 33M-Matt Westfall

4. 77FR-Ryan Thomas

5. 2DI-Dustin Ingle

6. 74-Andrew Rader

7. 9G-Cody Gardner

8. 10-Saban Bibent

9. 5E-Jesse Vermillion

10. 82-Mike Miller

11. 34-Parker Fredrickson

12. 44-Mike Fischesser

13. 1B-Keith Baxter

14. 73-Blake Vermillion

15. 24L-Lee Underwood

16. 8D-Josh Davis

17. 21-Travis Heary

18. X-Rick Holley

19. 43B-Jacob Beck

20. 4J-Justin Owen

21. 9-Dustin Webber

22. 53-Steve Little

23. 11G-Luke Griffith

USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Feature:

1. 11T-Jacob Denney

2. 12M-Bryce Massingill

3. 11H-Abby Hohlbein

4. 42-Cory Guingrich

5. 93C-Chett Gehrke

6. 71-Straton Briggs

7. 12Y-Josh Yenger

8. 22-Gunner Lucics

9. 36-Ian Creager

10. 4K-kayla Roell

11. 49P-Carl Peterson

12. 11-Taylor Nibert

13. 8Z-Zack Ginerich

14. 2-Kyle Dager

15. 5-Jody Paul

16. 12-Kyle Kreiegbaum

17. 23D-Bryce Dues