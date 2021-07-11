Chapple Keeps Winning Streak Alive with BOSS

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (July 10, 2021) — Isaac Chapple kept his winning streak alive Saturday night at Atomic Speedway with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series scoring his fourth consecutive feature victory with the series. Ricky Lewis, Matt Westfall, Ryan Thomas, and Dustin Ingle rounded out the top five.
Jacob Denney won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series feature.
Atomic Speedway
Chillicothe, Ohio
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Feature:
1. 52-Isaac Chapple
2. 11-Ricky Lewis
3. 33M-Matt Westfall
4. 77FR-Ryan Thomas
5. 2DI-Dustin Ingle
6. 74-Andrew Rader
7. 9G-Cody Gardner
8. 10-Saban Bibent
9. 5E-Jesse Vermillion
10. 82-Mike Miller
11. 34-Parker Fredrickson
12. 44-Mike Fischesser
13. 1B-Keith Baxter
14. 73-Blake Vermillion
15. 24L-Lee Underwood
16. 8D-Josh Davis
17. 21-Travis Heary
18. X-Rick Holley
19. 43B-Jacob Beck
20. 4J-Justin Owen
21. 9-Dustin Webber
22. 53-Steve Little
23. 11G-Luke Griffith
USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Feature:
1. 11T-Jacob Denney
2. 12M-Bryce Massingill
3. 11H-Abby Hohlbein
4. 42-Cory Guingrich
5. 93C-Chett Gehrke
6. 71-Straton Briggs
7. 12Y-Josh Yenger
8. 22-Gunner Lucics
9. 36-Ian Creager
10. 4K-kayla Roell
11. 49P-Carl Peterson
12. 11-Taylor Nibert
13. 8Z-Zack Ginerich
14. 2-Kyle Dager
15. 5-Jody Paul
16. 12-Kyle Kreiegbaum
17. 23D-Bryce Dues