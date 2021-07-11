Foos Sweeps the Weekend with Fremont Victory

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (July 10, 2021) – DJ Foos swept the weekend for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group, holding off a charging Craig Mintz to score the victory Saturday at Fremont Speedway after taking the win the previous night at Attica Raceway Park.

With his fourth win at Fremont, Foos now has six victories in 2021 and continues to lead the Fremont Speedway and AFCS point standings. The victory Saturday on Baumann Auto Group Night at Fremont is his 21st career win at the track.

“This Burmeister Racing 16 is on rails right now. I knew there towards the end I heard someone to the outside of me…I was really slowing down to hit the bottom so I kind of opened my entry a little and cruised through the middle. It feels so good. Stuart (Brubaker) was pretty far out there and I really needed that yellow. I wasn’t very good at the beginning but beginning doesn’t pay anything. Hats off to Fremont Speedway and what they do and all my sponsors, Burmeister Trophy, NAPA of Bryan…I forget to them but Duane Hancock does a lot for the AFCS that not everybody knows. This guy puts a lot of effort into making this series great and it pays well. Also thanks Crown Battery, Jet Express, All In Tent Rentals, Kistler Racing Products, Kistler Engines, CR Juices, Dave Story Equipment, Berryman Racing Shocks, Sonny’s Signs, Vantage Branding…I’m so grateful to be a part of this team. I asked the guys what the most amount of wins they’ve had in a season…they had six. So I’ve tied Sebetto (Brian) now and that’s quite an accomplishment. We have a lot more winning left in it. Momentum is on our side. My expectations are high and I think everyone else’s is. We have to keep digging because we know the 18 (Cole Macedo) will catch up with us,” said Foos.

Fremont’s Paul Weaver, a three time and defending 305 track champion, dominated the 25 lap Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint A-main, leading all 25 laps for his third win of the season at “The Track That Action Built.” It is Weaver’s 62 career win at the track, putting him into a tie with Gug Keegan for third on the track’s all-time win list. The win also pads Weaver’s lead in the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales as he looks to repeat as the series champion.

“Gug Keegan was one of the greatest ever at Fremont. I’m just trying to finish my career with the 305s and have some fun. The biggest thing is keeping the tires underneath you. For 19 of the 25 laps I learned to lift at the flag stand and find that wet spot in turn two,” said Weaver of his B&B Drain Service, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Adkins Motorsports, Weaver Performance backed #1W.

In an action packed Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature Toledo’s Cory McCaughey fought with Jim Holcomb and Shawn Valenti the final five laps before scoring a narrow victory. It was his second of the season and seventh career win at Fremont.

“Holcomb….you can’t say enough about that guy…that’s a class act. Then look up at the board with three to go and see that pesky 7B (Valenti)….that’s not who I want to see right there. He’s also real classy. That guy wins a lot and everyone boos him but you should talk to him in the pits…you’d change your mind,” said McCaughey. “First and foremost I want to thank Mark Kachenmeister the truck owner, Ron Miller Race Cars…bad machines…that’s the top three in speeds tonight. Also DDH Farms, Great Lakes Doors, Blastmaster. Two years ago we lost a crew guy, Steve, polish guy we ran an Australian Pursuit for…that’s what the Polish victory lap was for,” said McCaughey in the Engine Pro Victory Lane.

Travis Philo jumped into the early lead of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main over Stuart Brubaker, Josh Turner, Craig Mintz, Foos and Landon LaLonde. Brubaker drove under Philo into the lead on lap five with LaLonde moving into third over Mintz, Ryan Broughton and Foos. Brubaker held a two second lead on lap nine when disaster struck for second running Philo who made contact with a lapped car and flipped; he was uninjured.

When the green flew Brubaker began building his lead again by nearly two seconds at the half-way point as Mintz and LaLonde battled hard for second. By lap 18 LaLonde was reeling in Brubaker with Foos taking third from Mintz. LaLonde’s great run ended when he clipped an infield tire with 10 laps to go.

On the ensuing restart Foos made his move, driving to Brubaker’s outside to take the lead just before a caution for a Chris Andrews spin. When the green flew Foos had his hands full with Brubaker and Mintz as Trey Jacobs moved into fourth. Mintz drove to the outside of Brubaker to take with six laps to go and closed on Foos.

Mintz was getting through turns three and four better than Foos and drove to the leader’s rear bumper lap after lap. Foos was able to hold off the challenge to take the win with Mintz, Brubaker, Jacobs and Broughton rounding out the top five.

Weaver grabbed the lead from his pole-starting position in the 305 A and pulled away as Matt Foos took second from John Ivy on the second circuit. Weaver’s nearly three second lead was wiped out for a caution on lap five. When the green flew Weaver once again pulled away from Foos with Brandon Moore, Ivy, Tyler Shullick, Shawn Valenti and Steve Rando giving chase.

Weaver made a fantastic move in lapped traffic, picking off three in one corner on lap 13 just before a caution flew. When the green flew again Weaver built up another 2.5 second lead only to see a caution come back out with eight laps to go. Each restart Weaver would quickly build a nearly three second lead over Foos with Shullick moving into third.

With three laps to go Weaver’s lead was three seconds as he drove away to the win over Foos, Shullick, Rando and 15th starter Alvin Roepke.

The 20-lap dirt truck feature was filled with cautions but when the green was out the action was fantastic. Jeff Babcock grabbed the open lap lead but Jim Holcomb took the top spot a lap later and had to continuously fend off challenges from McCaughey. Holcomb and McCaughey ran side by side for nearly half of the race before McCaughey took the lead on lap 16 while 11th starter Shawn Valenti moved into third.

Valenti would use a restart with three laps to go to grab second and apply pressure to McCaughey. Coming to the checkers Valenti tried to crowd McCaughey up the track but McCaughey carried too much momentum and took the win. Valenti, Holcomb, Dana Fry and Brad Mitten rounded out the top five.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, July 24 on Fort Ball Pizza Palace Night with the AFCS 410 Sprints ($4,000 to win), AFCS 305 Sprints ($1,000 to win) and the dirt trucks in action.

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.16-DJ Foos, 12.484

2.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.560

3.12-Kyle Capodice, 12.588

4.23-Chris Andrews, 12.620

5.5T-Travis Philo, 12.676

6.09-Craig Mintz, 12.681

7.3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.701

8.1-Nate Dussel, 12.707

9.2L-Landon Lalonde, 12.988

10.22-Ryan Broughton, 13.023

11.14-Chad Wilson, 13.050

12.12G-Corbin Gurley, 13.158

13.27s-John Ivy, 13.270

14.40-Mark Imler, 13.510

15.4T-Josh Turner, 13.519

16.2-AJ Aldrich, 13.889

17.75-Jerry Dahms, 13.979

18.97X-Rodney Hurst, 14.610

19.18-Cole Macedo, 17.999;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[4]

2. 2L-Landon Lalonde[1]

3. 5T-Travis Philo[2]

4. 22-Ryan Broughton[5]

5. 18-Cole Macedo[7]

6. 12-Kyle Capodice[3]

7. 14-Chad Wilson[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[2]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1]

3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

4. 1-Nate Dussel[5]

5. 23-Chris Andrews[3]

6. 27s-John Ivy[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4T-Josh Turner[2]

2. 12G-Corbin Gurley[4]

3. 40-Mark Imler[3]

4. 75-Jerry Dahms[5]

5. 2-AJ Aldrich[1]

6. 97X-Rodney Hurst[6]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[5]

2. 09-Craig Mintz[4]

3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]

4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[8]

5. 22-Ryan Broughton[10]

6. 18-Cole Macedo[13]

7. 1-Nate Dussel[11]

8. 12G-Corbin Gurley[6]

9. 4T-Josh Turner[1]

10. 40-Mark Imler[9]

11. 12-Kyle Capodice[16]

12. 14-Chad Wilson[19]

13. 75-Jerry Dahms[12]

14. 23-Chris Andrews[14]

15. 2-AJ Aldrich[15]

16. 2L-Landon Lalonde[7]

17. 27s-John Ivy[17]

18. 5T-Travis Philo[2]

19. 97X-Rodney Hurst[18]

Hard Charger: 18-Cole Macedo +7

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 13.669

2.28-Shawn Valenti, 13.713

3.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 13.783

4.36-Seth Schneider, 13.845

5.12F-Matt Foos, 13.856

6.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.864

7.9R-Logan Riehl, 13.891

8.99-Alvin Roepke, 13.905

9.51-Garrett Craine, 13.926

10.20I-John Ivy, 13.984

11.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.011

12.Z10-Brandon Moore, 14.020

13.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.052

14.18X-Bobby Distel, 14.079

15.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.087

16.19R-Steve Rando, 14.088

17.3V-Chris Verda, 14.100

18.5-Kody Brewer, 14.164

19.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 14.246

20.3F-Wade Fraley, 14.263

21.27-Joey Pendergrass, 14.281

22.X-Mike Keegan, 14.283

23.47-Matt Lucius, 14.308

24.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.520

25.63-Randy Ruble, 14.587

26.5M-Mike Moore, 14.715;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[1]

2. 28-Shawn Valenti[3]

3. 61-Tyler Shullick[6]

4. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

5. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[2]

6. 3X-Brandon Riehl[7]

7. 47-Matt Lucius[8]

8. 51-Garrett Craine[5]

9. 63-Randy Ruble[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[6]

2. 20I-John Ivy[2]

3. 18X-Bobby Distel[1]

4. 36-Seth Schneider[4]

5. 9R-Logan Riehl[3]

6. 3V-Chris Verda[7]

7. 32-Bryce Lucius[5]

8. 27-Joey Pendergrass[9]

9. 3F-Wade Fraley[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]

2. Z10-Brandon Moore[2]

3. 5-Kody Brewer[1]

4. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[5]

5. 99-Alvin Roepke[3]

6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7]

7. X-Mike Keegan[6]

8. 5M-Mike Moore[8]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 3X-Brandon Riehl[1]

2. 3V-Chris Verda[2]

3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3]

4. X-Mike Keegan[6]

5. 47-Matt Lucius[4]

6. 32-Bryce Lucius[5]

7. 5M-Mike Moore[9]

8. 27-Joey Pendergrass[8]

9. 3F-Wade Fraley[11]

10. 51-Garrett Craine[7]

11. 63-Randy Ruble[10]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]

2. 12F-Matt Foos[4]

3. 61-Tyler Shullick[9]

4. 19R-Steve Rando[3]

5. 99-Alvin Roepke[15]

6. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[5]

7. Z10-Brandon Moore[7]

8. X-Mike Keegan[19]

9. 28-Shawn Valenti[6]

10. 26-Jamie Miller[8]

11. 3V-Chris Verda[17]

12. 20I-John Ivy[2]

13. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[13]

14. 5-Kody Brewer[11]

15. 36-Seth Schneider[12]

16. 9R-Logan Riehl[14]

17. 3X-Brandon Riehl[16]

18. X15-Kasey Ziebold[18]

19. 47-Matt Lucius[20]

20. 18X-Bobby Distel[10]

Hard Charger: X-Mike Keegan +11

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Jeff Babcock[2]

2. 36M-RJ Cornett[4]

3. 23m-Brad Mitten[6]

4. 5s-Steve Endicott[9]

5. 14-Cody Truman[7]

6. 65R-Jeremy Ernsberger[8]

7. 7H-JT Horn[1]

8. 19-Tony Burns[5]

9. 8KB-Kent Brewer[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[8]

2. 67-Ben Clapp[6]

3. 7X-Dana Frey[1]

4. P51-Cory Ward[3]

5. 25-Chuck Roelle[2]

6. 6-Steve Sabo[4]

7. 83-Butch Latte[7]

8. 11-Austin Gibson[9]

9. 77-Steven Pocock[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16-Jim Holcomb[6]

2. 33A-Brian Arnold[1]

3. 32H-Dan Hennig[9]

4. 28-Cody Laird[4]

5. 9-Curt Inks[5]

6. 27-Calob Crispen[2]

7. 20-Caleb Shearn[3]

8. 62-Levi Beery[7]

9. 55-DJ Mestrey[8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[8]

2. 4s-Keith Sorg[3]

3. 911-Cory McCaughey[6]

4. 26-Kyle Lagrou[5]

5. 73-Troy Aikman[4]

6. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[7]

7. 93B-Bryce Black[1]

8. 9H-Adam Heminger[2]

B-Main #1 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Cody Truman[1]

2. 9-Curt Inks[2]

3. 27-Calob Crispen[4]

4. 7H-JT Horn[5]

5. 62-Levi Beery[7]

6. 20-Caleb Shearn[6]

7. 65R-Jeremy Ernsberger[3]

8. 55-DJ Mestrey[8]

9. 19-Tony Burns[9]

10. 8KB-Kent Brewer[10]

B-Main @2 (8 Laps)

1. 25-Chuck Roelle[1]

2. 6-Steve Sabo[3]

3. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[4]

4. 11-Austin Gibson[7]

5. 93B-Bryce Black[6]

6. 77-Steven Pocock[8]

7. 73-Troy Aikman[2]

8. 83-Butch Latte[5]

9. 9H-Adam Heminger[9]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 911-Cory McCaughey[3]

2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[11]

3. 16-Jim Holcomb[2]

4. 7X-Dana Frey[6]

5. 23m-Brad Mitten[12]

6. 4M-Jamie Miller[8]

7. 33A-Brian Arnold[5]

8. 32H-Dan Hennig[9]

9. 28-Cody Laird[15]

10. 6-Steve Sabo[20]

11. 67-Ben Clapp[10]

12. 26-Kyle Lagrou[16]

13. 1-Jeff Babcock[1]

14. 9-Curt Inks[19]

15. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[22]

16. 25-Chuck Roelle[18]

17. P51-Cory Ward[14]

18. 14-Cody Truman[17]

19. 36M-RJ Cornett[7]

20. 5s-Steve Endicott[13]

21. 4s-Keith Sorg[4]

22. 27-Calob Crispen[21]

Hard Charger: 6-Steve Sabo +10