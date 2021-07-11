Photo Gallery: GLSS and GLTS at Merritt Speedway Great Lakes Super Sprints, Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Steve Irwin (#0) and Dustin Daggett (#85). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl in victory lane following his victory Saturday with the Great Lakes Super Sprints feature Saturday at Merritt Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Frank Neill (#88) and Dustin Daggett (#85). (Jim Denhamer photo) Frank Neill (#88) and Chase Ridenour (#16W). (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86) and Linden Jones (#14). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett (#85) and Gregg Dalman (#49T). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ell Lakin (#70) and Kevin VanHouten (#611). (Jim Denhamer photo) Steve Irwin (#0) and Dustin Daggett (#85). (Jim Denhamer photo) Mike Austrauskas (#3A) and Ralph Brakenberry (#2T). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl celebrating his victory Saturday at Merritt Speedway with the Great Lakes Super Sprints. (Jim Denhamer photo) Brad Lamberson (#27) and Phil Gressman (#7C). (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Adams (#25) and Dustin Daggett (#85). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl with his family and crew in victory lane following his victory Saturday with the Great Lakes Super Sprints feature Saturday at Merritt Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl. (Jim Denhamer photo) Ralph Brakenberry (#23) and Kent Gardner (#4G). (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer Jr. taking the checkered flag Saturday at Merritt Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Steinebach (#10S) and Dustin Daggett (#85). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Ridenour (#16W) and Danny Sams III (#24D). (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Ruhl and Sheffer Win at Merritt Speedway Stambaugh Goes Two-For-Two with GLSS Ruhl Rules to Roost at Merritt Daggett Flies to Victory at Thunderbird Dalman wins GLSS feature at Thunderbird GLSSGLTSGreat Lakes Super SprintsGreat Lakes Traditional SprintsMerritt SpeedwayPhoto Gallery