Spencer Bayston Wins the 2021 Brad Doty Classic

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (July 13, 2021) – Attica Raceway Park will forever hold a special spot in the heart of Spencer Bayston. The Lebanon, Indiana resident can now say he is a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series winner after taking the 33rd Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics Tuesday in front of a packed stands at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant.

Attica was also the place where a then 18-year-old Bayston scored his first ever All Star Circuit of Champions victory in April 2017 in just his 15th time behind the wheel of a winged 410 sprint car.

Bayston, who just a few weeks ago was named the driver of the Mike McGhee #11, came into Attica with a ton of momentum after winning the $8,000 All Star event Saturday, July 10 at Sharon Speedway in Hartford Ohio. Tuesday’s victory in the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics was worth $10,000.

“This is so unbelievable. I can’t thank Mike and Kathy McGhee and Sam McGhee enough for this opportunity. It’s not only my first World of Outlaws win but the first for Sam McGhee Motorsports and Kevin Osmolski. I won my first winged sprint car race at Attica and now my first World of Outlaw race here. To win the Brad Doty Classic….what a cool event to honor a great man. This is a day I will never forget,” said Bayston beside his Mike McGhee & Associates, XYZ Machining, Champion Oil, FK Rod Ends backed #11.

“I had decided I didn’t want to race all that much anymore. Rides were hard to come by and I enjoyed being around my family. Then this opportunity came about and it’s just been a blast,” added Bayston.

Logan Schuchart and Tyler Courtney brought the field to green for the 40-lap feature with Schuchart edging out Courtney for the lead while Brad Sweet, Bayston and Cory Eliason gave chase. The race was plagued early with cautions with the first flying on lap two when Kyle Larson stopped. Two laps later just after Courtney drove into the lead another caution flew.

While battling for the lead on lap six Schuchart and Courtney nearly got together with Courtney spinning. A red on lap seven showed the running order Schuchart, Bayston, Sweet, Eliason, James McFadden, Carson Macedo and Sheldon Haudenschild. Bayston wasted little time showing how great his car was as he blasted into the lead on the restart.

While Bayston pulled away, the battle for seconds was intense involving Eliason, Sweet and Schuchart. Bayston raced into lapped traffic on lap 18 and that allowed Sweet to close. Eliason’s great run at the front came to an end on lap 23 when he slid off the high side of the track. When the green flew Bayston could not shake Sweet as Macedo moved in to challenge as well.

A final caution with 10 laps to go gave Bayston clean air and a clear track. He immediately jumped to the thin cushion and drove away for the win over Sweet, Macedo, Donny Schatz who started 22nd and Schuchart.

Bayston became the 25th different winner of the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Brad Doty Classic

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, July 13, 2021

Slick Woody’s Qualifying Flight-A

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.582

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.739

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.742

4. 11-Spencer Bayston, 12.771

5. 57-Kyle Larson, 12.803

6. 48-Danny Dietrich, 12.805

7. 10-Zeb Wise, 12.859

8. 18-Cole Macedo, 12.904

9. 39-Christopher Bell, 12.927

10. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 12.932

11. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.97

12. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.995

13. 16-DJ Foos, 13.011

14. 23-Chris Andrews, 13.023

15. 1F-Dean Jacobs, 13.039

16. 27W-Tyler Gunn, 13.056

17. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.089

18. 19-Parker Price-Miller, 13.167

19. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.204

20. 33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.328

21. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.368

22. 55V-CJ Leary, 13.375

23. 70-Carson Short, 13.431

24. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.629

Slick Woody’s Qualifying Flight-B

1. 83-Aaron Reutzel, 12.605

2. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.717

3. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.841

4. 9-James McFadden, 12.888

5. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.984

6. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.049

7. 2-David Gravel, 13.083

8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.105

9. 47N-Marcus Dumesny, 13.191

10. O9-Craig Mintz, 13.24

11. 4-Cap Henry, 13.241

12. 15H-Sam Hafertepe, 13.276

13. 49X-Ian Madsen, 13.314

14. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.371

15. 49D-Shawn Dancer, 13.387

16. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.397

17. 70M-Henry Malcuit, 13.448

18. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.495

19. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 13.548

20. 14-Chad Kemenah, 13.581

21. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.651

22. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.712

23. 7S-Jason Sides, 13.78

24. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.913

DRYDENE Heat Race #1 (10 Laps):

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart [2]

3. 57-Kyle Larson [3]

4. 10-Zeb Wise [4]

5. 39-Christopher Bell [5]

6. 16-DJ Foos [7]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [9]

8. 35-Stuart Brubaker [11]

9. 1F-Dean Jacobs [8]

10. 24-Rico Abreu [6]

11. 70-Carson Short [12]

12. 1A-Jacob Allen [10]

DRYDENE Heat Race #2 (10 Laps):

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]

2. 11-Spencer Bayston [2]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich [3]

4. 18-Cole Macedo [4]

5. 3J-Trey Jacobs [6]

6. 27W-Tyler Gunn [8]

7. 19-Parker Price-Miller [9]

8. 2C-Wayne Johnson [5]

9. 97-Greg Wilson [12]

10. 55V-CJ Leary [11]

11. 23-Chris Andrews [7]

12. 33W-Caleb Griffith [10]

DRYDENE Heat Race #3 (10 Laps):

1. 41-Carson Macedo [2]

2. 49-Brad Sweet [3]

3. 2-David Gravel [4]

4. 4-Cap Henry [6]

5. 47N-Marcus Dumesny [5]

6. 70M-Henry Malcuit [9]

7. 7S-Jason Sides [12]

8. 25R-Jordan Ryan [11]

9. 49D-Shawn Dancer [8]

10. 83-Aaron Reutzel [1]

11. 49X-Ian Madsen [7]

DRYDENE Heat Race #4 (10 Laps):

1. 9-James McFadden [2]

2. 26-Cory Eliason [1]

3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [4]

4. 22-Brandon Spithaler [3]

5. O9-Craig Mintz [5]

6. 15-Donny Schatz [8]

7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [6]

8. 11K-Kraig Kinser [9]

9. 28-Tim Shaffer [7]

10. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [12]

11. 14-Chad Kemenah [10]

12. 5T-Travis Philo [11]

DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash (8 Laps):

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart [6]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [2]

3. 11-Spencer Bayston [1]

4. 49-Brad Sweet [5]

5. 26-Cory Eliason [4]

6. 9-James McFadden [3]

7. 41-Carson Macedo [7]

8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [8]

C-Main (10 Laps):

1. 24-Rico Abreu [1][-]

2. 55V-CJ Leary [3][-]

3. 33W-Caleb Griffith [10][$150]

4. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [2][$150]

5. 70-Carson Short [5][$150]

6. 23-Chris Andrews [7][$125]

7. 5T-Travis Philo [8][$125]

8. 49X-Ian Madsen [4][$125]

9. 14-Chad Kemenah [6][$125]

10. 1A-Jacob Allen [9][$125]

11. 101-Lachlan McHugh [11][$125]

Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps):

1. 83-Aaron Reutzel [2][-]

2. 15-Donny Schatz [6][-]

3. 70M-Henry Malcuit [4][-]

4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [7][-]

5. 7S-Jason Sides [8][$300]

6. 16-DJ Foos [3][$250]

7. 19-Parker Price-Miller [9][$225]

8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [10][$200]

9. 1F-Dean Jacobs [13][$200]

10. 97-Greg Wilson [15][$200]

11. 25R-Jordan Ryan [12][$200]

12. 55V-CJ Leary [19][$200]

13. 11K-Kraig Kinser [14][$200]

14. 35-Stuart Brubaker [11][$200]

15. 49D-Shawn Dancer [16][$200]

16. 27W-Tyler Gunn [5][$200]

17. 24-Rico Abreu [18][$200]

18. 28-Tim Shaffer [17][$200]

19. 2C-Wayne Johnson [1][$200]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps):

1. 11-Spencer Bayston [3][$10,000]

2. 49-Brad Sweet [4][$6,000]

3. 41-Carson Macedo [7][$3,500]

4. 15-Donny Schatz [22][$2,800]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart [1][$2,500]

6. 9-James McFadden [6][$2,300]

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [2][$2,200]

8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [8][$2,100]

9. 4-Cap Henry [14][$2,050]

10. 2-David Gravel [10][$2,000]

11. 3J-Trey Jacobs [19][$1,600]

12. 10-Zeb Wise [13][$1,400]

13. 48-Danny Dietrich [11][$1,200]

14. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [24][$1,100]

15. 39-Christopher Bell [17][$1,050]

16. 26-Cory Eliason [5][$1,000]

17. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [12][$1,000]

18. 22-Brandon Spithaler [16][$1,000]

19. 83-Aaron Reutzel [21][$1,000]

20. O9-Craig Mintz [20][$1,000]

21. 18-Cole Macedo [15][$1,000]

22. 47N-Marcus Dumesny [18][$1,000]

23. 70M-Henry Malcuit [23][$1,000]

24. 57-Kyle Larson [9][$1,000].

Lap Leaders Logan Schuchart 1-3, 6-7; Tyler Courtney 4-5; Spencer Bayston 8-40

KSE Hard Charger Award: 15-Donny Schatz[+18]