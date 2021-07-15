SEEDING TO SET LINEUP FOR SATURDAY’S USAC MID-AMERICA MIDGET WEEK FINALE AT FAIRBURY, NEB.

By Richie Murray

Fairbury, Nebraska (July 15, 2021)………This Saturday night’s $10,000-to-win USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget event at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Nebraska will feature a unique format to seed the field based on Friday night’s finishing order.

The Midwest Midget Championship at the 1/5-mile dirt oval, the Mid-America Midget Week finale, begins on Friday, July 16, and will utilize the traditional format of single-car qualifying, followed by heat races, semi-feature and a 30-lap feature event paying $4,000-to-win, with the starting lineup based on qualifying results and heat race winners.

The format for the Saturday, July 17, portion of the program will not include qualifying. Instead, heat race lineups will be based on the finishing order of Friday’s event. Friday night’s feature winner will receive the one seed with the second-place finisher getting the second seed, and so on. For Saturday, those seeds, in essence, will act as the official qualifying time.

The number one seed will line up in the 6th position of Saturday’s heat race one and the number two seed will line up in the 6th position of heat race two, and so forth. From there on, the “traditional” USAC format will take over with the top-four transferring from each of the four heat races, top-six from the semi, etc.

The fastest top-six “seeds” who transfer through the heats will occupy the first three rows of Saturday’s feature, followed by heat race winners, then the balance of the field based on their seeds, to set the starting lineup for the 40-lap finale paying $10,000-to-win and $500 to start.

Of note, Friday night’s provisional feature starters will receive their seed based on their finishing order in the semi-feature rather than where they finished in the feature.

Furthermore, Friday will be a full points event, awarding points for qualifying, heats and the feature event. Saturday’s event will pay points for the feature only.

General admission tickets to the event are just $20 for adults on Friday night and $25 on Saturday with High School students and younger just $5 each night. Reserved seating is $25 per night (available in two-day packages only) and are available online at www.jeffersoncountyspeedway.com under the “Buy Tickets” tab.

Unlimited general admission tickets will be sold day of show beginning at 5pm CDT with reserved seating only presale as described above. All-access pit passes will be unlimited and available at the pit gate on day of show only.

Gates open at 5pm with cars on track at 6:30pm CDT each night with a free concert each night after the races at the beer garden.

Camping with electric and water hookups is available just a few hundred feet from the track by reserving online at www.jeffersoncountyspeedway.com under the “Buy Tickets” tab. Additional camping and area information is available at https://www.visitoregontrail.org/ or http://fairburychamber.org/.

For more information, follow the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MidwestMidgetChampionship or call 405-823-8095.

Both nights of the Midwest Midget Championship from Jefferson County Speedway will be streamed live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3dgONXz.