Tim Allison Photo Gallery Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Tim Allison won the 2000 NRA Championship by signing in. - T.J. Buffenbarger PHoto Tim Allison (#11) racing with Andy Chehowski (#20A) Saturday at Waynesfield Raceway Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Dylan Cisney (57) slides under Tim Allison in NRA Sprint Invader action at Limaland Motorsports Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Tim Allison (#17) and Jared Horstaman (#17H) racing for position at Limaland. – Mike Campbell Photo Dennis Yoakam (#22d) racing with Tim Allison (#11) at Limaland Motorsport Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Tim Allison (#11) racing with Randy Hannagan (#22H) for the lead Saturday night at Waynesfield Raceway Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Nick Roberts (#12), Tim Allison (#12), and Jared Horstman (#17) Friday at Limaland Motorsports Park. (Mike Campbell Photo) Tim Allison Flip at Limaland Motorsports Park Friday Night. Cole Duncan (#7k) racing with Tim Allison (#11) at Waynesfield Raceway Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Tim Allison (#11) and Bryan Sebetto (#97) racing at Waynesfield Raceway Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Tim Allison. (Bill Miller Photo) Jerrod Delong (#10J) and Tim Allison (#11) racing at Limaland Motorsports Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Tim Allison. – Bill Miller Photo Tim Allison (#17) racing with Devon Dobbie (#23) at Limaland Motorsports Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Tim Allison (#11) racing with Logan Hupp (#33M) Saturday at Waynesfield Raceway Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Butch Schroder (#b20) racing with Tim Allison (#11x) during the Bob Reynolds Memorial at Waynesfield Raceway Park. – Jan Dunlap Photo Tim Allison Tim Allison. – T.J. Buffenbarger Photo Tim Allison in the Travis Miller tribute car. – Mike Campbell Photo Tim Allison in the Travis Miller tribute car at Limaland Motorsports Park during the Run for the Rabbit. – Mike Campbell Photo Tim Allison. (Bill Miller Photo) Jared Horstman (#17) racing with Tim Allison (#11) in heat race action at Limaland Motorsports Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Paul Dues, J.R. Stewart, and Tim Allison racing on Friday at Limaland Motorsports Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Four wide racing with Randy Hannagan (#22H), Butch Schroeder (#20B), Nick Roberts (#22),and Tim Allison (#11). – Mike Campbell Photo Brandon Ferguson (#15) and Tim Allison (#11) Friaday at Limaland Motorsports Park. (Mike Campbell Photo) Tim Allison (#11), Kyle Locke (#3), and Hud Horton (#30) tangle Friday night at Limaland Motorsports Park. (Mike Campbell Photo) Tim Allison. (Sprint Fun photo) Tim Allison (#17) and Randy Hannagan (#22h) at Limaland Motorsports Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Devon Dobbie (#23) inside of Tim Allison (#11) on Friday at Waynesfield Raceway Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Tim Allison. (Bob Buffenbarger Photo) Cole Duncan (#7k) and Tim Allison (#11x) at Waynesfield Raceway Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Tim Allison won the Sprint feature at Limaland Motorsports Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Randy Hannagan (#22) and Tim Allison (#11) Friday at Limaland Motorsports Park. (Mike Campbell Photo) Caleb Griffith (#40) racing with Tim Allison (#11) on Friday at Waynesfield Raceway Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Tim Allison packed a wheel five laps into the feature, and this is only about 1/3 of what was inside it! Allison hung on for a sixth place finish. – T.J. Buffenbarger Photo Tim Allison. – Jan Dunlap Photo Tim Allison (#17) racing with Paul Dues (#87) during the Run for the Rabbit on Friday at Limaland Motorsports Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Randy Hannagan (#22H) and Tim Allison (#11) Friday at Limaland Motorsports Park. Shawn Dancer (#49), Tim Allison (#11x) and Devon Dobbie (#23) race three wide at Limaland Motorsports Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Tim Allison won the Sprint feature at Limaland Motorsports Park campbellphoto.com Tim Allison (#17) racing with Dustin Stroup (#10x) Friday at Limaland Motorsports Park. – Mike Campbell Photo Tim Allison in the Travis Miller tribute car at Limaland Motorsports Park during the Run for the Rabbit. – Mike Campbell Photo