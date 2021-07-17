Matt Juhl Tops Barb Wieskus Memorial at Jackson Motorplex

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 16, 2021) – Matt Juhl and Michael Stien scored sprint car victories on Friday evening at Jackson Motorplex, which hosted the Barb Wieskus Memorial during a special night that was presented by Holiday Inn Fairmont.

Eric Lutz led all but the first three laps of the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series 360ci winged sprint car feature, which paid $3,000 to win in honor of Barb Wieskus. However, Lutz failed post-race inspection and Juhl, who crossed the finish line second, was declared the feature winner.

Roger Crockett advanced from eighth to second to garner the Hard Charger Award and a bonus from the Wieskus Family for passing the most cars. Skylar Prochaska placed third, Justin Henderson ended fourth and Brooke Tatnell rounded out the top five.

Juhl set a new track record for 360 sprint cars during his group’s qualifying session. Henderson was quick time in his group. Juhl, Elliot Amdahl, Henderson and Lutz each won a heat race.

Stien led the final 16 laps of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series to become the third different division winner in three races at Jackson Motorplex this season.

Polesitter Bayley Ballenger stuck the bottom and maintained the top spot throughout the first four laps before the first of three cautions occurred on Lap 5. Stien used a higher lane to drive around Ballenger in turn two on the restart and he built a three-second advantage before a pair of cautions just after the midpoint of the race bunched the field together.

By that point Dusty Ballenger had maneuvered from the ninth starting spot into the runner-up position, but Stien was efficient throughout the second half of the race to win by 0.648 seconds. Jody Rosenboom hustled from 11 th to third with Jacob Hughes placing fourth and Trevor Serbus fifth.

Stien, Hughes and Zach Foesch were the heat race winners.

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, Minnesota

Friday, July 16, 2021

Midwest Power Series

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 09-Matt Juhl, 13.324[1]

2. 4J-Lee Grosz, 13.415[8]

3. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 13.451[5]

4. 11-Roger Crockett, 13.456[13]

5. 22-Kaleb Johnson, 13.466[3]

6. 44-Chris Martin, 13.515[6]

7. 35L-Cody Ledger, 13.559[11]

8. 86-Elliot Amdahl, 13.763[12]

9. 33B-Scott Broty, 13.936[10]

10. 2-Dylan Opdahl, 14.042[4]

11. 18-Tyler Rabenberg, 14.087[9]

12. 55-Nate Eakin, 14.214[14]

13. 20-Brant O’Banion, 14.345[7]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps)

1. 83-Justin Henderson, 13.391[14]

2. 14-Brooke Tatnell, 13.515[2]

3. 24T-Chris Thram, 13.563[9]

4. 33-James Broty, 13.576[1]

5. 53-Jack Dover, 13.642[11]

6. 5-Eric Lutz, 13.647[6]

7. 23W-Scott Winters, 13.741[3]

8. 36-Davey Heskin, 13.782[5]

9. 199-Ryan Bowers, 13.887[13]

10. 22X-Riley Goodno, 13.893[12]

11. 14X-Jody Rosenboom, 13.931[4]

12. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 14.151[10]

13. 29-Brandon Stevenson, 14.194[7]

14. 32-Dusty Ballenger, 14.211[8]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 09-Matt Juhl[4]

2. 35L-Cody Ledger[1]

3. 22-Kaleb Johnson[2]

4. 35-Skylar Prochaska[3]

5. 20-Brant O’Banion[7]

6. 33B-Scott Broty[5]

7. 18-Tyler Rabenberg[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 86-Elliot Amdahl[1]

2. 11-Roger Crockett[3]

3. 55-Nate Eakin[6]

4. 2-Dylan Opdahl[5]

5. (DQ) 4J-Lee Grosz[4]

6. (DQ) 44-Chris Martin[2]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 83-Justin Henderson[4]

2. 53-Jack Dover[2]

3. 23W-Scott Winters[1]

4. 24T-Chris Thram[3]

5. 14X-Jody Rosenboom[6]

6. 199-Ryan Bowers[5]

7. 29-Brandon Stevenson[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Eric Lutz[2]

2. 14-Brooke Tatnell[4]

3. 36-Davey Heskin[1]

4. 33-James Broty[3]

5. 22X-Riley Goodno[5]

6. 32-Dusty Ballenger[7]

7. 2K-Kevin Ingle[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 09-Matt Juhl[6]

2. 11-Roger Crockett[8]

3. 35-Skylar Prochaska[4]

4. 83-Justin Henderson[9]

5. 14-Brooke Tatnell[10]

6. 22-Kaleb Johnson[11]

7. 24T-Chris Thram[2]

8. 35L-Cody Ledger[3]

9. 23W-Scott Winters[12]

10. 86-Elliot Amdahl[1]

11. 22X-Riley Goodno[17]

12. 36-Davey Heskin[13]

13. 14X-Jody Rosenboom[18]

14. 199-Ryan Bowers[20]

15. 55-Nate Eakin[14]

16. 2-Dylan Opdahl[16]

17. 32-Dusty Ballenger[22]

18. 20-Brant O’Banion[19]

19. 29-Brandon Stevenson[25]

20. 33B-Scott Broty[21]

21. 53-Jack Dover[7]

22. 2K-Kevin Ingle[24]

23. 33-James Broty[15]

24. 18-Tyler Rabenberg[23]

25. (DQ) 5-Eric Lutz[5]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4S-Michael Stien[2]

2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[1]

3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[4]

4. 81-Jared Jansen[3]

5. 23-Brandon Bosma[5]

6. 33S-Jeremy Schultz[7]

7. 10-Lincoln Drewis[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Jacob Hughes[1]

2. 10T-Trevor Serbus[3]

3. 5-Javen Ostermann[4]

4. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom[5]

5. 91-Andrew Sullivan[2]

6. 26G-Hannah Graf[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 17Z-Zach Foesch[1]

2. 30-Matt Johnson[2]

3. 24-Brandon Buysse[3]

4. 1CC-Clayton Christensen[5]

5. 56-Bill Johnson[4]

6. 18L-Logan Domagala[6]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 4S-Michael Stien[4]

2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[9]

3. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom[11]

4. 8-Jacob Hughes[2]

5. 10T-Trevor Serbus[7]

6. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[1]

7. 30-Matt Johnson[5]

8. 5-Javen Ostermann[10]

9. 81-Jared Jansen[6]

10. 23-Brandon Bosma[13]

11. 1CC-Clayton Christensen[12]

12. 56-Bill Johnson[15]

13. 33S-Jeremy Schultz[16]

14. 24-Brandon Buysse[8]

15. 91-Andrew Sullivan[14]

16. 26G-Hannah Graf[17]

17. 17Z-Zach Foesch[3]

18. 10-Lincoln Drewis[19]

19. 18L-Logan Domagala[18]