Wlliams Grove World Of Outlaws Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals Are July 23 & 24

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The Champion Racing Oil World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Summer Nationals will take place this week at Williams Grove Speedway, slated for Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24 at 7:30 pm.

The July Williams Grove outlaws invasion will be the second of three match-ups between the travelers and the local stars during the 2021 season.

Both nights of this year’s Summer Nationals shows will include full programs of time trials, heats and feature events.

The July 23 outlaws-posse match will feature a 25-lap main paying $10,000 to win while the July 24 Saturday finale Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals feature will offer $20,000 to the winner.

Adult general admission for July 23 is set at $30 with Saturday’s race priced at $35. Youth ages 13 – 20 are priced at $15 each night. Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

It would seem that Californian Brad Sweet is the leader of the outlaws tour as it comes back to Williams Grove on Friday however he has yet to ever notch a win at the historic venue in his career.

Sweet leads the current outlaws points with 13 wins over Carson Macedo and David Gravel, both of whom have been outscored two to one by Sweet.

But while Sweet may struggle at Williams Grove, Gravel does quite the opposite.

In fact, Gravel is one of the defending winners of the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals having taken the $20,000 finale last July.

In total, Gravel owns eight career victories at the track.

Carson Macedo owns a pair of Williams Grove wins on his career, both coming within the last 16 months and recently picked up the annual Brad Doty Classic at Attica, Ohio.

Aaron Reutzel, currently seventh in the outlaws points, also must be considered a contender as he moves into the Summer Nationals.

Reutzel, an infrequent visitor to the oval, has quickly picked up four wins within the last two years including back in May during the most recent outlaws stand when he and Macedo split weekend action.

The Williams Grove point leader, Lance Dewease will be the torch carrier for the PA Posse against the outlaws this weekend.

Up until July 16, Dewease was the only driver to repeat at Williams Grove this season and he is fresh off of a pair of podium finishes against the outlaws in May.

Freddie Rahmer, who became the second driver of the year to repeat at Williams Grove on Friday night, could be a factor as well.

Regulars Danny Dietrich and Anthony Macri also should prove to be in the mix this weekend along with local independent driver Brent Marks

