All Star Circuit of Champions set for seven-race swing through Missouri, Kansas, and Iowa

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 21, 2021) – The FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will end the month of July in a big way, aiming compasses due west for a nine-day campaign through Missouri, Kansas, and Iowa, all of which kicking-off on Friday and Saturday, July 23-24, with a Lake Ozark Speedway doubleheader. The nine-day stretch, complete with seven events including the aforementioned Lake Ozark two-day showcase, will steer the traveling All Stars to six different venues across America’s breadbasket, all capping at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World” Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, July 31.

As stated, Lake Ozark Speedway’s inaugural Beach Brawl will activate the All Stars’ seven-race trek on Friday and Saturday, July 23-24. Awarding a total winner’s share equaling $18,000, action in Eldon, Missouri, will ignite with an $8,000-to-win preliminary on Friday, followed by a $10,000-to-win finale on Saturday. Tony Stewart’s All Stars have not visited Lake Ozark Speedway since 2004 when former Series champion and Ohio native, Greg Wilson, scored the victory. In fact, the All Stars visited Lake Ozark twice in 2004, each leading to Wilson victories.

Action will resume on Sunday, July 25, at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas, where the All Star Circuit of Champions will hit center stage as the first-ever 410 sprint car program in the track’s history. The first and only Series visit to Kansas in 2021, the All Star event will award a $6,000 top prize.

After an off day on Monday, July 26, the seven-race All Star swing through America’s heartland will continue with a Tuesday night visit to the recently revamped I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri, on July 27. The midweek blockbuster will award a $7,000 payday, welcoming the Series back to the Show Me State after their short stint in neighboring Kansas.

Just two nights later, “America’s Series” will hit high speed yet again, this time for their final Missouri appearance of 2021. Dubbed the Ron Ditzfield Memorial, the Thursday, July 29, program will award a whopping $10,000 share, welcoming the All Stars back to Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia, Missouri, for the first time since August 18, 2002. Gary Wright was the victor during the Series’ most recent visit, one of two All Star victories owned by The Texan at the sprawling half-mile.

Jumping north into the Hawkeye State, the All Star Circuit of Champions will conclude their Midwest showcase with a pair of stops in Iowa kicking off Friday, July 30, at the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, followed by a visit to the world-famous Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville on Saturday, July 31. Awarding a total winner’s share equaling $13,000, the Iowa doubleheader will feature a $6,000 payday at 34 Raceway, followed by a $7,000 payday at Knoxville.

Hosting All Star appearances in 2020, Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson was the man to beat at both destinations, scoring a combined $10,000 on July 31 and August 1, 2020.

Recent Kings Royal champion Tyler Courtney will lead the All Star Circuit of Champions charge into Missouri, Kansas, and Iowa as the current Series points leader. A five-time Series winner thus far in 2021, the Indianapolis, Indiana-native and pilot of the Clauson Marshall Racing No. 7BC has been nothing less than impressive in his first-ever All Star season, accumulating 16 top-five finishes in 27 point-earning features, earning his most recent victory at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin, on June 4.

Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason is second in the All Star driver title chase, followed by Hunter Schuerenberg, Zeb Wise, and 10-time IRA Sprint Series champion, Bill Balog.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Midwest Swing Outline:

Friday, July 23

Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, Missouri

Driver’s Meeting: 6 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, Missouri

Driver’s Meeting: 6 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Humboldt Speedway | Humboldt, Kansas

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, Missouri

Driver’s Meeting: 6:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Missouri State Fair Speedway | Sedalia, Missouri

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7 p.m.

Friday, July 30

34 Raceway | West Burlington, Iowa

Driver’s Meeting: 6 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Knoxville Raceway | Knoxville, Iowa

Driver’s Meeting: 6 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7:15 p.m.

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

5. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 4, 2021): Carson Macedo

6. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (April 3, 2021): Justin Peck

7. Virginia Motor Speedway, Virginia (April 15, 2021): Tony Stewart

8. Williams Grove Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 16, 2021): Kyle Larson

9. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 17, 2021): Logan Wagner

10. Bedford Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 18, 2021): Anthony Macri

11. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (May 1, 2021): Justin Peck (2)

12. Tri-City Raceway Park, Pennsylvania (May 2, 2021): Sam Hafertepe Jr.

13. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (May 14, 2021): Tyler Courtney

14. Dirt Oval at Route 66, Illinois (May 15, 2021): Kyle Reinhardt

15. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 20, 2021): Tyler Courtney (2)

16. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 21, 2021): Tyler Courtney (3)

17. Gas City I-69 Speedway, Indiana (May 22, 2021): Cap Henry

18. Kokomo Speedway, Indiana (May 23, 2021): Zeb Wise

19. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (May 31, 2021): Lance Dewease

20. Fairbury Speedway, Illinois (June 3, 2021): Tyler Courtney (4)

21. Wilmot Raceway, Wisconsin (June 4, 2021): Tyler Courtney (5)

22. Plymouth Dirt Track, Wisconsin (June 5, 2021): Bill Balog

23. Angell Park Speedway, Wisconsin (June 6, 2021): Bill Balog (2)

24. SW Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (June 11, 2021): Ian Madsen

25. SW Fremont Speedway, Ohio (June 12, 2021): Cole Duncan

26. SW Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (June 14, 2021): Kyle Larson (2)

27. SW Sharon Speedway, Ohio (June 15, 2021): Danny Dietrich

28. SW Waynesfield Raceway Park, Ohio (June 16, 2021): Kyle Larson (3)

29. SW Muskingum County Speedway, Ohio (June 17, 2021): Justin Peck (3)

30. SW Portsmouth Raceway Park, Ohio (June 19, 2021): Paul McMahan

31. Stateline Speedway, New York (July 9, 2021): Hunter Schuerenberg

32. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (July 10, 2021): Spencer Bayston

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of 7/10/21):

1. Tyler Courtney – 3766

2. Cory Eliason – 3518

3. Hunter Schuerenberg – 3512

4. Zeb Wise – 3460

5. Bill Balog – 3448

6. Cap Henry – 3438

7. Paul McMahan – 3376

8. Justin Peck – 3078

9. Kyle Reinhardt – 3076

10. Ian Madsen – 2926