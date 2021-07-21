United Rebel Sprint Series Hosts Missouri Double-Header on Friday and Saturday

By Rick Salem

OBERLIN, Kansas (July 20, 2021) – The POWRi Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing has two Missouri events on the schedule Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. Both races will pay $1000 to win with $200 to start the A features

On Friday, July 23, competition will take place atop the 3/8-mile high banked resurfaced facility of US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri. The enhancements on the track have given fans and drivers excitement, with close, action-packed racing. Hot laps are slated to begin at 7:30PM, with racing at 8PM.

The United Rebel Sprint Series last visited US 36 Raceway in June for their first appearance in URSS history. Kansas native, Jay Russell, walked away with the victor, but it wasn’t without a fierce battle from Stu Snyder, Kenny Potter, Mike Houseman, Jr., and Ty Williams.

On Saturday, July 24, drivers and their teams will head 45 minutes northwest to the 3/8-mile semi banked facility of Bethany Speedway in Bethany, Missouri for the second night of competition of the weekend.

The debut of the United Rebel Sprint Series at Bethany that also took place in June was a heated battle between Lincoln, Nebraska’s Stu Snyder and series point leader, Ty Williams. Snyder went on to claim the win.

Ty Williams continues to edge ahead with the Drive to Zero $5,000 to win point lead, with Zach Blurton, Jeremy Huish, and Jordan Knight trailing. The United Rebel Sprint Series partnered with Kansas’ Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their Facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).