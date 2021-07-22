UP IN KOKOMO: USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK ROUND #2 HITS SATURDAY

By Richie Murray

Kokomo, Indiana (July 21, 2021)………All C.J. Leary needed was a little luck on his side during the Kokomo Speedway round of Indiana Sprint Week last year.

Following an incident the night before at Gas City, the 2019 Indiana Sprint Week champ found lady luck at Kokomo with just three laps remaining when race leader Tyler Courtney spun.

From thereon after inheriting the lead, Leary was fully en route to winning time as he dashed away to the victory. It was an encounter by Leary and his former team owner during the post-race at Gas City that, as it turned out, may have provided a little bit of that good fortune for Leary that night at Kokomo.

“Last night, I went over and talked to (team owner) Andy (Reinbold) after the race. I was like, ‘man we should’ve won this one last year and now you guys won it this year for some redemption. You guys got all the luck. I’m going to pit next to you tomorrow and steal some of that luck.’ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports crew chief Tyler Ransbottom) came over after tonight’s race and said, ‘don’t ever pit next to me again,’” Leary said at the time, with a laugh.

Leary enters this Saturday’s, July 24, second round of NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint by AMSOIL as the reigning race winner. The 2015 Kokomo track champ earned his first career USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car feature win there during Smackdown weekend of 2016. The 2019 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion also finished 3rd in 2019 and also booked top-ten runs of 8th in 2017, 9th in 2018 and 10th in 2014.

Leary will be joined in the field by previous Kokomo Indiana Sprint Week winners: 2016 track champion and 2017 ISW titlist Kevin Thomas Jr. from Cullman, Alabama, who was the 2013 Kokomo ISW winner. Princeton, Indiana’s Kyle Cummins won his first ever USAC National Sprint Car race during the 2016 Kokomo ISW round. San Jose, California’s Thomas Meseraull scored back-to-back ISW Kokomo wins in 2017-18. Canton, Illinois’ USAC Triple Crown champion, 2010 & 2018 Kokomo track champ, and twice an ISW champion in 2011 & 2018, Chris Windom, raced to a Kokomo ISW score in 2019.

Four more wheelman, Chase Stockon, Robert Ballou, Justin Grant and Logan Seavey have each tasted the sweet nectar of victory in USAC National Sprint Car competition at Kokomo over the years.

Reigning Indiana Sprint Week champion Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) won at Kokomo in 2015 during a Smackdown prelim night as did 2015 ISW king Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.). Grant, the 2017 and 2019 Kokomo track champ from Ione, Calif., garnered a Smackdown belt in 2018. Seavey snared his first career USAC National Sprint Car triumph during Smackdown 2019.

Veterans of Indiana Sprint Week at Kokomo who are vying for first-ever ISW wins at the track include 2004-05-07-11 track champion Shane Cottle from Kansas, Ill. (4th in 2010); Marion, Illinois’ Carson Short (2nd in 2017); and the unrelated Brady Short of Bedford, Ind. (2nd in 2010).

Also on hand will be Marion, Indiana’s Scotty Weir, the 2008 & 2012 Kokomo Sprint Car track champ (4th in 2006 & 5th in 2019); Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Jason McDougal (11th in 2019); Penngrove, California’ Chase Johnson (11th in 2020); Buckeye, Arizona’s Charles Davis Jr. (12th in 2003); Terre Haute, Indiana’s Brandon Mattox (15th in 2020) and Pittsboro, Indiana’s Critter Malone (16th in 2003), who scored his first USAC National Midget feature victory at Kokomo in 1993.

Anaheim, California’s Jake Swanson (16th in 2018) has nearly pulled off a first USAC National win this season as has Worthington, Indiana’s Jadon Rogers (19th in 2020). They’re joined by Apollo Beach, Florida’s Anthony D’Alessio (20th in 2019) and Fairland, Indiana’s Brent Beauchamp (23rd in 2014).

A lengthy list of talented drivers eye their first ever Kokomo Indiana Sprint Week feature start, including top USAC Rookie, Minden, Nevada’s Tanner Thorson, who captured a USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget feature win at Kokomo in 2020.

To the list, add on the 10th ranking USAC National Sprint Car driver in points, Paul Nienhiser (Chapin, Ill.), plus three-time USAC National Midget feature winner Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.), Stevie Sussex (Mesa, Ariz.), Brandon Long (Wichita Falls, Texas), Korbyn Hayslett (Troy, Ohio), Braydon Cromwell (Lone Jack, Mo.), Zack Pretorius (Yorktown, Ind.), Piqua, Ohio’s Ryan Barr and Bloomington, Indiana’s Jordan Kinser, who hopes to become the first Kinser to start a Kokomo ISW feature since Bob Kinser and Sheldon Kinser Jr. did so in 1995.

USAC CRA Sprint Car invaders Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, Calif.) and Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, Calif.) are making the trek out to the Hoosier state to compete at Kokomo as are Garrett Aitken (Paris, Ill.), Sterling Cling (Tempe, Ariz.), Cole Bodine (Rossville, Ind.), Matt Goodnight (Winchester, Ind.), David Hair (Indianapolis, Ind.), Tye Mihocko (Phoenix, Ariz.), Brayden Fox (Avon, Ind.), Chase Jones (Greenwood, Ind.) and Max Guilford (Auckland, N.Z.).

Except for a few years in the mid-2000s, Kokomo Speedway has been a staple of the NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL schedule from day one in 1988. Twenty-nine previous installments of ISW at the ¼-mile have taken place over the years. Dave Darland is the all-time winningest sprint car driver in track history and also owns the most ISW wins (4) and total USAC National Sprint Car victories (9) at Kokomo.

Kokomo’s NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL event features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship vying for the $6,000 winner’s share and are joined by the Thunder Cars.

On Saturday, pits open at 3pm EDT, front gates open at 3pm, drivers meeting at 6pm with cars on track at 6:30pm and qualifying/racing immediately following.

General admission tickets are $30, kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

Every lap of all seven USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL races will be aired live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2ZpafUr.

2021 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE:

Friday, July 23: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN

Saturday, July 24: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

Sunday, July 25: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN

Wednesday, July 28: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN

Thursday, July 29: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN

Friday, July 30: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN

Saturday, July 31: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT KOKOMO SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 7/12/2014 – Dave Darland – 12.405 – 72.551 mph

3 Laps – 8/29/2020 – C.J. Leary – 40.950 – 65.934 mph

6 Laps – 7/23/2003 – Mike Spencer – 1:32.52 – 58.366 mph

8 Laps – 7/13/2013 – Tyler Hewitt – 1:49.60 – 65.693 mph

10 Laps – 8/26/2017 – Chris Windom – 2:10.23 – 69.109 mph

12 Laps – 8/22/2014 – Dave Darland – 2:41.06 – 67.056 mph

15 Laps – 8/27/2016 – Tyler Thomas – 3:28.93 – 64.615 mph

30 Laps – 8/23/2019 – Logan Seavey – 6:48.92 – 66.028 mph

KOKOMO SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS:

9-Dave Darland

8-Tony Elliott

6-Tyler Courtney

4-Bryan Clauson

3-C.J. Leary, Chris Windom, Jack Hewitt, Jon Stanbrough, Kevin Thomas Jr. Kyle Cummins & Thomas Meseraull

1-Brad Marvel, Bud Kaeding, Chad Boat, Chase Stockon, Cory Kruseman, Dean Shirley, Hunter Schuerenberg, J.J. Yeley, Jay Drake, Justin Grant, Kelly Kinser, Kevin Thomas, Levi Jones, Logan Seavey, Rich Vogler, Robert Ballou, Russ Gamester, Tom Bigelow & Tyler Thomas

KOKOMO SPEEDWAY INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINNERS:

1988: Tim Gee

1989: Danny Smith

1990: Chuck Amati

1991: Dave Darland

1992: Tony Elliott

1993: Kevin Thomas

1994: Kelly Kinser

1995: Mike Mann

1996: Brad Marvel

1997: J.J. Yeley

1998: Tony Elliott

1999: Cory Kruseman

2000: Jay Drake

2001: Tony Elliott

2003: Bud Kaeding

2006: Jon Stanbrough

2007: Jon Stanbrough

2008: Dave Darland

2009: Chad Boat

2010: Levi Jones

2011: Hunter Schuerenberg

2012: Dave Darland

2013: Kevin Thomas Jr.

2014: Dave Darland

2016: Kyle Cummins

2017: Thomas Meseraull

2018: Thomas Meseraull

2019: Chris Windom

2020: C.J. Leary

KOKOMO SPEEDWAY INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINS:

4-Dave Darland

3-Tony Elliott

2-Thomas Meseraull & Jon Stanbrough

1-Chuck Amati, Chad Boat, Kyle Cummins, Jay Drake, Tim Gee, Levi Jones, Bud Kaeding, Kelly Kinser, Cory Kruseman, C.J. Leary, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Hunter Schuerenberg, Danny Smith, Kevin Thomas Kevin Thomas Jr. Chris Windom & J.J. Yeley

KOKOMO WINNERS WHO HAVE GONE ON TO WIN THE INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TITLE THAT YEAR:

6: Chuck Amati (1990), Kevin Thomas (1993), Kelly Kinser (1994), J.J. Yeley (1997), Jay Drake (2000) & Jon Stanbrough (2006)

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS

1988: Randy Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1989: Chuck Amati/Freeman Spur, Ill.

1990: Chuck Amati/Freeman Spur, Ill. & Gary Trammell/Bloomington, Ind.

1991: Bob Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1992: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1993: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1994: Kelly Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1995: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1996: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1997: J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, Ariz.

1998: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

1999: Tony Elliott/Kokomo, Ind.

2000: Jay Drake/Val Verde, Calif.

2001: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

2002: Cory Kruseman/Ventura, Calif.

2003: J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, Ariz.

2004: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2005: Cory Kruseman/Ventura, Calif.

2006: Jon Stanbrough/Avon, Ind.

2007: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

2008: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2009: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2010: Jon Stanbrough/Avon, Ind.

2011: Chris Windom/Canton, Ill.

2012: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2013: Bryan Clauson/Noblesville, Ind.

2014: Bryan Clauson/Noblesville, Ind.

2015: Robert Ballou/Rocklin, Calif.

2016: Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, Okla.

2017: Kevin Thomas, Jr./Cullman, Ala.

2018: Chris Windom/Canton, Ill.

2019: C.J. Leary/Greenfield, Ind.

2020: Chase Stockon/Fort Branch, Ind.

PAST INDIANA SPRINT WEEK RESULTS AT KOKOMO SPEEDWAY:

1988 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Tim Gee, 2. Kelly Kinser, 3. Terry Shepherd, 4. Tony Elliott, 5. Randy Kinser, 6. Dink Glidden, 7. Art Wendt, 8. Joe Miller, 9. Mike Mann, 10. Pete Abel, 11. Dave Darland, 12. Tim Bookmiller, 13. Eric Gordon, 14. Brad Boyer, 15. Jeff Gordon, 16. Kevin Thomas, 17. Tim Norman, 18. Tray House

1989 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Danny Smith, 2. Tony Elliott, 3. Chuck Amati, 4. Tom Chalk, 5. Kevin Huntley, 6. Todd Shields, 7. Bimbo Atkins, 8. Joe Roush, 9. Jeff Walker, 10. Joey Saldana, 11. Tim Bookmiller, 12. Mike Mann, 13. Randy Kinser, 14. Kevin Atkins, 15. Terry Pletch, 16. Tray House, 17. Ray Kenens, 18. Van Gurley

1990 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Chuck Amati, 2. Gary Trammell, 3. Bill Rose, 4. Joe Roush, 5. Kevin Thomas, 6. Bob Kinser, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. John Mapes, 9. Ray Kenens, 10. Brian Hayden, 11. Blake Hollingsworth, 12. Steve Imel, 13 Tony Elliott, 14. Terry Pletch, 15. Joe Davis, 16. Dave Darland, 17. Tony Ploughe, 18. Gary Fisher

1991 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Kevin Thomas, 3. Terry Shepherd, 4. Jeff Walker, 5. Tony Elliott, 6. Kevin Atkins, 7. Bimbo Atkins, 8. Bill Rose, 9. Gary Fisher, 10. Mike Mann, 11. Tim Bookmiller, 12. Tray House, 13. Tony Ploughe, 14. Bob Kinser, 15. Tony Jarrett, 16. Jon Stanbrough, 17. Jack Hewitt, 18. Rick Ungar

1992 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Tony Elliott, 2. Rusty McClure, 3. Gary Fisher, 4. Brad Marvel, 5. Bob Kinser, 6. Kurt Hawkins, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Kevin Thomas, 9. Mike Mann, 10. Bill Rose, 11. Tony Ploughe, 12. Kent Christian, 13. Tony Jarrett, 14. Ray Kenens, 15. Dallas Kinser, 16. Bub Dutton, 17. Dave Darland, 18. Brian Hayden

1993 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Kevin Thomas, 2. Brad Marvel, 3. Tray House, 4. Doug Kalitta, 5. Dave Peperak, 6. Joe Roush, 7. Kent Christian, 8. Tim Bookmiller, 9. Gary Fisher, 13. Tony Elliott, 14. Dave Darland

1994 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Kelly Kinser, 2. Todd Kelley, 3. Danny Smith, 4. Tony Jarrett, 5. Bob Kinser, 6. Joe Miller, 7. Rob Roberts, 8. Jeff Pritchard, 9. Tommy Rockwell, 10. Greg Bugher, 11. Rick Barlow, 12. Tom Patterson, 13. Tony Ploughe, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Terry Pletch, 16. Mike Mann

1995 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Mike Mann, 2. Tony Elliott, 3. Kevin Thomas, 4. Bob Kinser, 5. Kurt Hawkins, 6. Sheldon Kinser Jr., 7. Kent Christian, 8. Joe Roush, 9. Derek Davidson, 10. Jeff O’Banion, 11. Brad Marvel, 12. Jon Stanbrough, 13. Chris Beaver, 14. Tony Jarrett, 15. Tray House, 16. Danny Williams Jr., 17. Dave Darland, 18. Brian Hayden

1996 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Brad Marvel, 2. Derek Davidson, 3. Kevin Thomas, 4. Bill Rose, 5. Joe Roush, 6. Tony Elliott, 7. Kent Christian, 8. Mike Mann, 9. Doug Kalitta, 10. Tray House, 11. Ray Kenens, 12. Terry Pletch, 13. Greg Stephens, 14. Brian Tyler, 15. Jack Hewitt, 16. Dave Darland, 17. Dave Steele, 18. Tony Ploughe, 19. Tony Jarrett, 20. Brian Hayden, 21. Dave Peperak, 22. Robbie Rice. NT

1997 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. J.J. Yeley, 2. Tony Elliott, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Kevin Thomas, 6. Cory Kruseman, 7. Mike Kirby, 8. Bill Rose, 9. Billy Puterbaugh Jr., 10. Troy Cline, 11. Dave Peperak, 12. Mike Mann, 13. Tony Jarrett, 14. Joe Roush, 15. Greg Stephens, 16. Brian Tyler, 17. Dustin Smith, 18. Chris Beaver, 19. Derek Davidson, 20. Kent Christian, 21. Terry Pletch, 22. Kurt Hawkins. 8:34.95

1998 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tony Elliott, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Robbie Rice, 4. Terry Pletch, 5. Cory Kruseman, 6. Jeremy Sherman, 7. Tracy Hines, 8. Tony Jarrett, 9. Bill Rose, 10. Kevin Thomas, 11. J.J. Yeley, 12. Brian Hayden, 13. Corey Smith, 14. Joe Roush, 15. Troy Cline, 16. Kevin Doty, 17. Billy Puterbaugh Jr., 18. Mike Kirby, 19. Rickie Gaunt, 20. Jay Drake, 21. Richard Griffin, 22. Rusty McClure. NT

1999 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Cory Kruseman, 2. Rusty McClure, 3. Mike Mann, 4. Kevin Briscoe, 5. Terry Pletch, 6. Tony Jarrett, 7. Kent Christian, 8. Todd Kane, 9. Tony Elliott, 10. Jason Robbins, 11. Justin Marvel, 12. Kevin Doty, 13. Billy Puterbaugh Jr., 14. Kevin Thomas, 15. Jack Hewitt, 16. Dave Darland, 17. Eric Shively, 18. Tony Ploughe, 19. Joe Roush, 20. A.J. Anderson, 21. Charlie Sarver. (J.J. Yeley disqualified for rules infraction) NT

2000 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jay Drake, 2. Cory Kruseman, 3. Jon Stanbrough, 4. Brandon Petty, 5. Bill Rose, 6. Tony Jarrett, 7. Tony Elliott, 8. Justin Marvel, 9. Terry Pletch, 10. Kasey Kahne, 11. Dustin Smith, 12. Bud Kaeding, 13. Kevin Briscoe, 14. Todd Kane, 15. Tracy Hines, 16. Eric Gordon, 17. Levi Jones, 18. Kent Christian, 19. A.J. Anderson, 20. Mike Mann, 21. Jack Hewitt, 22. J.J. Yeley. NT

2001 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tony Elliott, 2. Jeremy Sherman, 3. Bud Kaeding, 4. J.J. Yeley, 5. Brian Tyler, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Kevin Thomas, 8. Kevin Briscoe, 9. Eric Shively, 10. Bill Rose, 11. Levi Jones, 12. Dickie Gaines, 13. Mike English, 14. Kent Christian, 15. Mike Mann, 16. Jack Hewitt, 17. Corey Smith, 18. Mark Clark, 19. Dustin Smith, 20. Tracy Hines, 21. Derek Davidson, 22. Jay Drake. NT

2003 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bud Kaeding, 2. Cory Kruseman, 3. J.J. Yeley, 4. Brian Hayden, 5. Jon Stanbrough, 6. Derek Davidson, 7. Dave Darland, 8. Levi Jones, 9. Shane Cottle, 10. Mark Clark, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Charles Davis Jr., 13. John Scott, 14. Jay Drake, 15. Jerry Coons Jr., 16. Critter Malone, 17. A.J. Anderson, 18. Casey Shuman, 19. Michael Burthay, 20. Matt Westfall, 21. Eric Shively, 22. Tony Elliott. NT

2006 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Mat Neely, 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Scotty Weir, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Dickie Gaines, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Levi Jones, 9. Josh Wise, 10. Jay Drake, 11. Ryan Pace, 12. Cory Kruseman, 13. Bryan Stanfill, 14. Ron Dennis, 15. Jerry Coons Jr., 16. Darren Hagen, 17. Casey Shuman, 18. Jesse Hockett, 19. Brad Sweet, 20. Daron Clayton, 21. Josh Ford, 22. Shane Hollingsworth, 23. Bart Grider, 24. Kent Christian. NT

2007 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Cole Whitt, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Darren Hagen, 5. Dustin Morgan, 6. Levi Jones, 7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 8. Neil Shepherd, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Cory Kruseman, 11. Scotty Weir, 12. Chris Windom, 13. Jesse Hockett, 14. Shane Hollingsworth, 15. Jerry Coons Jr., 16. Brady Short, 17. Shane Cottle, 18. Mat Neely, 19. Robert Ballou, 20. Kevin Swindell, 21. Daron Clayton, 22. Josh Spencer, 23. Jeff Bland Jr., 24. Mitch Wissmiller. NT

2008 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Cole Whitt, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Levi Jones, 5. Darren Hagen, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. Brady Bacon, 8. Bryan Clauson, 9. Damion Gardner, 10. Dustin Morgan, 11. Scotty Weir, 12. Jeff Bland Jr., 13. Robert Ballou, 14. Jon Stanbrough, 15. Brett Burdette, 16. Chad Boespflug, 17. Shane Cottle, 18. Chris Windom, 19. Casey Shuman, 20. Dickie Gaines, 21. Thomas Meseraull, 22. Ryan Pace, 23. Henry Clarke, 24. Hunter Schuerenberg, 25. Brad Sweet. NT

2009 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Chad Boat, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Jon Stanbrough, 4. Brad Sweet, 5. Hud Cone, 6. Blake Fitzpatrick, 7. Levi Jones, 8. Josh Wise, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Darren Hagen, 11. Cole Whitt, 12. Casey Shuman, 13. Thomas Meseraull, 14. Scotty Weir, 15. Dave Darland, 16. J.J. Yeley, 17. Bobby East. 18. Damion Gardner, 19. Shane Hmiel, 20. Hunter Schuerenberg, 21. Henry Clarke, 22. Robert Ballou, 23. Tracy Hines. NT

2010 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Levi Jones, 2. Brady Short, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Jerry Coons Jr., 6. Dave Darland, 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Blake Fitzpatrick, 9. Tracy Hines, 10. Henry Clarke, 11. Shane Hmiel, 12. Matt Mitchell, 13. Jonathan Hendrick, 14. Bud Kaeding, 15. Daron Clayton, 16. Justin Grant, 17. Chase Stockon, 18. Mike Spencer, 19. Darren Hagen, 20. Robert Ballou, 21. Jeff Bland Jr., 22. Jon Stanbrough, 23. Kurt Gross, 24. Bobby East, 25. Damion Gardner. NT

2011 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Hunter Schuerenberg, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Mike Spencer, 6. Casey Riggs, 7. Jerry Coons Jr., 8. Coleman Gulick, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Damion Gardner, 11. Levi Jones, 12. Robert Ballou, 13. Shane Cottle, 14. Scotty Weir, 15. Tracy Hines, 16. Blake Fitzpatrick, 17. Bobby East, 18. Keith Bloom, 19. Kyle Robbins, 20. J.J. Hughes, 21. Chris Gurley, 22. Matt Mitchell, 23. Chad Boespflug, 24. Jon Stanbrough, 25. Kevin Thomas Jr. NT

2012 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Levi Jones, 4. Hunter Schuerenberg, 5. Darren Hagen, 6. Casey Shuman, 7. Chase Stockon, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Kevin Thomas Jr., 10. Bobby East, 11. Matt Mitchell, 12. Robert Ballou, 13. Damion Gardner, 14. Chris Windom, 15. Scotty Weir, 16. Jonathan Hendrick, 17. Jon Stanbrough, 18. Chad Boespflug, 19. C.J. Leary, 20. Logan Jarrett, 21. Tracy Hines, 22. Coleman Gulick, 23. Jace Vander Weerd, 24. Kyle Cummins, 25. Brent Beauchamp. NT

2013 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Wes McIntyre, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Christopher Bell, 5. Chris Windom, 6. Chad Boespflug, 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Hunter Schuerenberg, 9. Scotty Weir, 10. Brady Short, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Jon Stanbrough, 13. Brady Bacon, 14. Robert Ballou, 15. Chase Stockon, 16. Shane Cottle, 17. Tyler Courtney, 18. Casey Shuman, 19. Jerry Coons Jr., 20. Kyle Cummins, 21. Davey Ray, 22. Jace Vander Weerd, 23. Richard Vander Weerd, 24. Justin Grant, 25. Ryan Bernal. NT

2014 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Hunter Schuerenberg, 5. Bryan Clauson, 6. Kevin Thomas Jr., 7. Robert Ballou, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Thomas Meseraull, 10. C.J. Leary, 11. Jon Stanbrough,12. Jerry Coons Jr., 13. Brady Short, 14. Chase Stockon,15. Tyler Courtney, 16. Tracy Hines, 17. Richard Vander Weerd, 18. Scotty Weir, 19. Chad Boespflug, 20. Shane Cockrum, 21. Jarett Andretti, 22. Daron Clayton, 23. Brent Beauchamp, 24. Matt Westfall, 25. Shane Cottle. NT

2016 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Kyle Cummins, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Jerry Coons Jr., 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Chad Boespflug, 7. Tyler Courtney, 8. Jarett Andretti, 9. Chris Windom, 10. Shane Cottle, 11. Thomas Meseraull, 12. Tyler Thomas, 13. Logan Jarrett, 14. Chase Stockon, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Aaron Farney, 17. Max McGhee, 18. C.J. Leary, 19. Bryan Clauson, 20. Kent Schmidt, 21. Hunter Schuerenberg, 22. Jon Stanbrough, 23. Josh Hodges, 24. Cole Ketcham. NT

2017 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Carson Short, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Tyler Courtney, 5. Kyle Cummins, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Kevin Thomas Jr., 8. C.J. Leary, 9. Chris Windom, 10. Robert Ballou, 11. Ryan Bernal. 12. A.J. Hopkins, 13. Chase Stockon, 14. Brady Short, 15. Chad Boespflug, 16. Aaron Farney, 17. Josh Hodges, 18. Jarett Andretti, 19. Kody Swanson, 20. Hunter Schuerenberg, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Brody Roa, 23. Isaac Chapple, 24. Brent Beauchamp. NT

2018 FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Thomas Meseraull (4), 2. Chase Stockon (6), 3. Justin Grant (3), 4. Chris Windom (5), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (8), 6. Dave Darland (7), 7. Tyler Courtney (12), 8. Tyler Thomas (10), 9. C.J. Leary (14), 10. Josh Hodges (21), 11. Kyle Cummins (1), 12. Brady Bacon (11), 13. Timmy Buckwalter (9), 14. Brody Roa (16), 15. Kody Swanson (15), 16. Jake Swanson (17), 17. Chad Boespflug (23), 18. Matt Westfall (24), 19. Jason McDougal (13), 20. Carson Short (18), 21. Isaac Chapple (22), 22. Clinton Boyles (20), 23. Jarett Andretti (2), 24. Robert Ballou (19). NT

2019 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (3), 2. Brady Bacon (1), 3. C.J. Leary (6), 4. Kyle Cummins (10), 5. Scotty Weir (2), 6. Carson Short (5), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 8. Justin Grant (18), 9. Tyler Courtney (15), 10. Chase Stockon (7), 11. Jason McDougal (4), 12. Jarett Andretti (20), 13. Shane Cottle (12), 14. Brody Roa (16), 15. Shane Cockrum (14), 16. Koby Barksdale (9), 17. Dave Darland (21), 18. Brandon Mattox (22), 19. Brian VanMeveren (24), 20. Anthony D’Alessio (17), 21. Thomas Meseraull (13), 22. Isaac Chapple (23), 23. Dakota Jackson (19), 24. Josh Hodges (8). NT

2020 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (2), 2. Brady Bacon (6), 3. Justin Grant (4), 4. Robert Ballou (7), 5. Chase Stockon (10), 6. Kyle Cummins (5), 7. Carson Short (1), 8. Shane Cottle (14), 9. Chris Windom (13), 10. Logan Seavey (8), 11. Chase Johnson (19), 12. Dave Darland (11), 13. A.J. Hopkins (21), 14. Tyler Courtney (3), 15. Brandon Mattox (9), 16. Thomas Meseraull (17), 17. Kevin Thomas Jr. (22), 18. Clinton Boyles (16), 19. Jadon Rogers (24), 20. Jerry Coons Jr. (20), 21. Max Adams (18), 22. Dustin Smith (23), 23. Critter Malone (15), 24. Colten Cottle (12). NT