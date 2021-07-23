2021 SCHEDULE FINALIZED FOR KNIGHTS OF THUNDER

By Tommy Goudge

(July 22, 2021) – The Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series has now finalized the 2021 schedule, which is set to continue this Saturday, July 24 at Brighton Speedway.

The finalized schedule now has 14 full-points events, including the July 10 season opener won by Jordan Poirier. Ten more events will feature Sprint Car doubleheaders with the Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Cars, and live broadcasts are slated from eight more events on www.gforcetv.net

The postponement of Ohsweken Speedway’s 25th season created several openings in the Knights of Thunder schedule; several Friday night events were added at the Merrittville and Humberstone Speedways as a result.

“We appreciate the teams, track operators, sponsors, and officials working alongside us through these unprecedented times,” stated KoT Series Director Clinton Geoffrey. “We are especially grateful for the speedway promoters who have worked through the challenges presented by inclement weather and the province’s reopening restrictions.”

Make sure to visit the official website and social media pages of the Pinty’s Knights of Thunder for news and updates on Eastern Canada’s newest racing series.

2021 KNIGHTS OF THUNDER SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

* indicates live broadcast on GForceTV

(Updated July 22, 2021)

Sat Jul 10 – Merrittville Speedway* (w/AST) – Winner: Jordan Poirier

Sat Jul 24 – Brighton Speedway*

Fri Jul 30 – Humberstone Speedway* (w/AST)

Sat Jul 31 – Humberstone Speedway (w/AST)

Fri Aug 6 – Merrittville Speedway (w/AST)

Sat Aug 7 – Southern Ontario Motor Speedway*

Fri Aug 13 – Merrittville Speedway (w/AST)

Sat Sept 4 – Brighton Speedway (w/AST)

Sun Sept 5 – Brighton Speedway* (w/AST)

Fri Sept 10 – Humberstone Speedway* (w/AST)

Sat Sept 11 – Merrittville Speedway

Fri Sept 17 – Merrittville Speedway* (w/AST)

Fri Oct 1 – Humberstone Speedway* (w/AST)

Sat Oct 9 – Southern Ontario Motor Speedway* (w/AST)

KNIGHTS OF THUNDER MEDIA

Website: www.knightsofthunder.com

Twitter: @KoTSprints

Facebook: KnightsofThunderSprintCars

Instagram: @knightsofthunder

YouTube: GForceTV

About the Pinty’s Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series: Founded in 2021, the Knights of Thunder series is a traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada. Each points-paying event on the 2021 schedule will pay a minimum of $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start, and selected events will be broadcast live on GForceTV. The championship winner will be rewarded with $5,000 and a Pinty’s VIP package for the 2022 Bristol Dirt Race, while 10th place in the championship standings will pay $1,000. The 2021 Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series is made possible with the support of Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Corr/Pak Merchandising, Stoneridge Specialty Insurance, Hoosier Tire Canada, Burger Barn, Nitro 54 Variety, Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet, and EPIC Racewear. Visit www.knightsofthunder.com for more information.