Brown, Garner, and Beaver Win at Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 24, 2021) — Brian Brown, Clint Garner, and Joe Beaver picked up victories Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. Brown dominated the winged 410 sprint car main event, Garner pulled away after a caution with four laps to go to win the winged 360 sprint car feature, and Beaver picked up the victory in the pro sprint division.

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 83, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (19), 15.914

2. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (10), 15.957

3. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (17), 15.982

4. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (12), 16.009

5. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (4), 16.011

6. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (3), 16.041

7. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (1), 16.094

8. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (15), 16.172

9. 7, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (8), 16.192

10. 17A, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (22), 16.241

11. 1M, Don Droud Jr., Lincoln, NE (16), 16.254

12. 7C, John Carney II, El Paso, TX (2), 16.291

13. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (11), 16.295

14. 73, Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, WI (5), 16.357

15. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (13), 16.42

16. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (9), 16.488

17. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (14), 16.518

18. 2KS, Chad Kemenah, Alvada, OH (21), 16.671

19. 7J, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA (7), 16.729

20. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (24), 16.822

21. 5, Presley Truedson, Kennedy, MN (20), 16.932

22. 83A, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (23), 16.938

23. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (18), 17.097

24. 52F, Logan Faucon, Elkhart, IL (6), 17.58

Heat Race #1, 8 Laps, No Time

1. Terry McCarl (1)

2. Sawyer Phillips (4)

3. Riley Goodno (2)

4. Austin McCarl (3)

5. Davey Heskin (5)

6. Lynton Jeffrey (6)

7. Devin Kline (7)

8. Austin Miller (8)

Heat Race #2, 8 Laps, No Time

1. AJ Moeller (1)

2. Don Droud Jr. (3)

3. Tasker Phillips (5)

4. Matt Juhl (4)

5. Scotty Thiel (2)

6. Carson McCarl (6)

7. Bobby Mincer (7)

8. Joe Simbro (8)

Heat Race #3, 8 Laps, No Time

1. Justin Henderson (4)

2. Brian Brown (6)

3. Chad Kemenah (1)

4. Presley Truedson (7)

5. Sye Lynch (5)

6. John Carney II (3)

7. Chris Martin (2)

8. Logan Faucon (8)

A main, 25 Laps, No Time

1. Brian Brown (1)

2. Davey Heskin (7)

3. Austin McCarl (11)

4. Justin Henderson (5)

5. Sawyer Phillips (4)

6. Tasker Phillips (2)

7. Matt Juhl (9)

8. Terry McCarl (12)

9. Lynton Jeffrey (3)

10. Carson McCarl (6)

11. Riley Goodno (14)

12. Chris Martin (19)

13. Sye Lynch (8)

14. Don Droud Jr. (10)

15. Scotty Thiel (17)

16. Chad Kemenah (15)

17. AJ Moeller (13)

18. Presley Truedson (18)

19. John Carney II (16)

20. Devin Kline (20)

21. Bobby Mincer (21)

22. Joe Simbro (23)

23. Austin Miller (22)

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 83L, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (11), 16.509

2. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (4), 16.583

3. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (2), 16.59

4. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (7), 16.616

5. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (10), 16.625

6. 9M, Ricky Montgomery, Denver, CO (1), 16.765

7. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (12), 16.787

8. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (8), 16.805

9. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (20), 16.82

10. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (15), 16.841

11. 53D, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (29), 16.876

12. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (9), 16.89

13. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (18), 16.908

14. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (28), 16.94

15. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (14), 16.945

16. 2F, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (5), 17.043

17. J2, John Carney II, El Paso, TX (13), 17.057

18. 35P, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (22), 17.075

19. 23K, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (19), 17.092

20. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (30), 17.152

21. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (17), 17.199

22. 7M, Chance Morton, Coweta, OK (21), 17.212

23. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (31), 17.308

24. 2C, Whit Gastineau, Moore, OK (24), 17.309

25. 35L, Cody Ledger, Omaha, NE (27), 17.311

26. 28V, Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL (3), 17.402

27. 27B, Jake Martens, Fairview, OK (25), 17.406

28. 2, Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO (23), 17.42

29. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (16), 17.675

30. 8M, Kade Morton, Coweta, OK (26), 17.876

31. 55B, Brandon Anderson, Glenpool, OK (6), 17.53

Heat Race #1, 7 Laps, No Time

1. Clint Garner (4)

2. Josh Higday (5)

3. Lynton Jeffrey (6)

4. Calvin Landis (3)

5. Casey Friedrichsen (1)

6. Cody Ledger (9)

7. Chase Porter (10)

8. Chance Morton (8)

9. Rob Kubli (7)

10. Brandon Anderson (11)

11. Ryan Leavitt (2)

Heat Race #2, 7 Laps, No Time

1. Jack Dover (3)

2. John Carney II (1)

3. Kaleb Johnson (4)

4. Matt Moro (6)

5. Jamie Ball (5)

6. Riley Goodno (7)

7. Collin Moyle (2)

8. Mike Johnston (8)

9. John Anderson (10)

10. Luke Verardi (9)

Heat Race #3, 7 Laps, No Time

1. Skylar Prochaska (1)

2. Ryan Giles (4)

3. Christopher Thram (2)

4. Christian Bowman (3)

5. Nathan Mills (6)

6. Ricky Montgomery (5)

7. Kade Morton (10)

8. Jake Martens (9)

9. Whit Gastineau (8)

B main, 10 Laps, No Time

1. Rob Kubli (1)

2. Chance Morton (3)

3. Whit Gastineau (5)

4. Jake Martens (7)

5. Mike Johnston (4)

6. Kade Morton (10)

7. Chase Porter (8)

8. Brandon Anderson (11)

9. John Anderson (9)

10. Luke Verardi (6)

A main, 18 Laps, No Time

1. Clint Garner (1)

2. Ryan Giles (6)

3. Lynton Jeffrey (4)

4. Jack Dover (9)

5. Jamie Ball (7)

6. Josh Higday (3)

7. Matt Moro (2)

8. Riley Goodno (18)

9. Skylar Prochaska (12)

10. Calvin Landis (11)

11. Nathan Mills (5)

12. John Carney II (14)

13. Ricky Montgomery (10)

14. Chance Morton (22)

15. Ryan Leavitt (20)

16. Rob Kubli (21)

17. Kaleb Johnson (8)

18. Whit Gastineau (23)

19. Christopher Thram (15)

20. Collin Moyle (17)

21. Cody Ledger (19)

22. Casey Friedrichsen (16)

23. Jake Martens (24)

24. Christian Bowman (13)

Pro Sprints

Heat Race #1, 6 Laps, No Time

1. Joe Beaver (7)

2. Devin Wignall (3)

3. Alex Vande Voort (4)

4. Tyler Groenendyk (8)

5. Jeff Wilke (6)

6. JJ Beaver (1)

7. Brandon Worthington (2)

8. Kelby Watt (5)

Heat Race #2, 6 Laps, No Time

1. Mike Mayberry (2)

2. Eric Bridger (6)

3. Chase Young (4)

4. Joel Thorpe (1)

5. Tyler Barrick (5)

6. Scotty Johnson (7)

7. Jaslyn Jones (3)

8. Cam Martin (8)

A main, 15 Laps, No Time

1. Joe Beaver (4)

2. Devin Wignall (5)

3. Mike Mayberry (2)

4. Chase Young (7)

5. Alex Vande Voort (6)

6. Jeff Wilke (8)

7. Eric Bridger (3)

8. Brandon Worthington (15)

9. Tyler Barrick (10)

10. Scotty Johnson (11)

11. Joel Thorpe (9)

12. JJ Beaver (12)

13. Jaslyn Jones (13)

14. Cam Martin (14)

15. Tyler Groenendyk (1);