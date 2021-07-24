Brown, Garner, and Beaver Win at Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 24, 2021) — Brian Brown, Clint Garner, and Joe Beaver picked up victories Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. Brown dominated the winged 410 sprint car main event, Garner pulled away after a caution with four laps to go to win the winged 360 sprint car feature, and Beaver picked up the victory in the pro sprint division.
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying
1. 83, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (19), 15.914
2. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (10), 15.957
3. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (17), 15.982
4. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (12), 16.009
5. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (4), 16.011
6. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (3), 16.041
7. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (1), 16.094
8. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (15), 16.172
9. 7, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (8), 16.192
10. 17A, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (22), 16.241
11. 1M, Don Droud Jr., Lincoln, NE (16), 16.254
12. 7C, John Carney II, El Paso, TX (2), 16.291
13. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (11), 16.295
14. 73, Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, WI (5), 16.357
15. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (13), 16.42
16. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (9), 16.488
17. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (14), 16.518
18. 2KS, Chad Kemenah, Alvada, OH (21), 16.671
19. 7J, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA (7), 16.729
20. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (24), 16.822
21. 5, Presley Truedson, Kennedy, MN (20), 16.932
22. 83A, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (23), 16.938
23. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (18), 17.097
24. 52F, Logan Faucon, Elkhart, IL (6), 17.58
Heat Race #1, 8 Laps, No Time
1. Terry McCarl (1)
2. Sawyer Phillips (4)
3. Riley Goodno (2)
4. Austin McCarl (3)
5. Davey Heskin (5)
6. Lynton Jeffrey (6)
7. Devin Kline (7)
8. Austin Miller (8)
Heat Race #2, 8 Laps, No Time
1. AJ Moeller (1)
2. Don Droud Jr. (3)
3. Tasker Phillips (5)
4. Matt Juhl (4)
5. Scotty Thiel (2)
6. Carson McCarl (6)
7. Bobby Mincer (7)
8. Joe Simbro (8)
Heat Race #3, 8 Laps, No Time
1. Justin Henderson (4)
2. Brian Brown (6)
3. Chad Kemenah (1)
4. Presley Truedson (7)
5. Sye Lynch (5)
6. John Carney II (3)
7. Chris Martin (2)
8. Logan Faucon (8)
A main, 25 Laps, No Time
1. Brian Brown (1)
2. Davey Heskin (7)
3. Austin McCarl (11)
4. Justin Henderson (5)
5. Sawyer Phillips (4)
6. Tasker Phillips (2)
7. Matt Juhl (9)
8. Terry McCarl (12)
9. Lynton Jeffrey (3)
10. Carson McCarl (6)
11. Riley Goodno (14)
12. Chris Martin (19)
13. Sye Lynch (8)
14. Don Droud Jr. (10)
15. Scotty Thiel (17)
16. Chad Kemenah (15)
17. AJ Moeller (13)
18. Presley Truedson (18)
19. John Carney II (16)
20. Devin Kline (20)
21. Bobby Mincer (21)
22. Joe Simbro (23)
23. Austin Miller (22)
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Qualifying
1. 83L, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (11), 16.509
2. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (4), 16.583
3. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (2), 16.59
4. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (7), 16.616
5. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (10), 16.625
6. 9M, Ricky Montgomery, Denver, CO (1), 16.765
7. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (12), 16.787
8. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (8), 16.805
9. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (20), 16.82
10. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (15), 16.841
11. 53D, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (29), 16.876
12. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (9), 16.89
13. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (18), 16.908
14. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (28), 16.94
15. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (14), 16.945
16. 2F, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (5), 17.043
17. J2, John Carney II, El Paso, TX (13), 17.057
18. 35P, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (22), 17.075
19. 23K, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (19), 17.092
20. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (30), 17.152
21. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (17), 17.199
22. 7M, Chance Morton, Coweta, OK (21), 17.212
23. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (31), 17.308
24. 2C, Whit Gastineau, Moore, OK (24), 17.309
25. 35L, Cody Ledger, Omaha, NE (27), 17.311
26. 28V, Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL (3), 17.402
27. 27B, Jake Martens, Fairview, OK (25), 17.406
28. 2, Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO (23), 17.42
29. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (16), 17.675
30. 8M, Kade Morton, Coweta, OK (26), 17.876
31. 55B, Brandon Anderson, Glenpool, OK (6), 17.53
Heat Race #1, 7 Laps, No Time
1. Clint Garner (4)
2. Josh Higday (5)
3. Lynton Jeffrey (6)
4. Calvin Landis (3)
5. Casey Friedrichsen (1)
6. Cody Ledger (9)
7. Chase Porter (10)
8. Chance Morton (8)
9. Rob Kubli (7)
10. Brandon Anderson (11)
11. Ryan Leavitt (2)
Heat Race #2, 7 Laps, No Time
1. Jack Dover (3)
2. John Carney II (1)
3. Kaleb Johnson (4)
4. Matt Moro (6)
5. Jamie Ball (5)
6. Riley Goodno (7)
7. Collin Moyle (2)
8. Mike Johnston (8)
9. John Anderson (10)
10. Luke Verardi (9)
Heat Race #3, 7 Laps, No Time
1. Skylar Prochaska (1)
2. Ryan Giles (4)
3. Christopher Thram (2)
4. Christian Bowman (3)
5. Nathan Mills (6)
6. Ricky Montgomery (5)
7. Kade Morton (10)
8. Jake Martens (9)
9. Whit Gastineau (8)
B main, 10 Laps, No Time
1. Rob Kubli (1)
2. Chance Morton (3)
3. Whit Gastineau (5)
4. Jake Martens (7)
5. Mike Johnston (4)
6. Kade Morton (10)
7. Chase Porter (8)
8. Brandon Anderson (11)
9. John Anderson (9)
10. Luke Verardi (6)
A main, 18 Laps, No Time
1. Clint Garner (1)
2. Ryan Giles (6)
3. Lynton Jeffrey (4)
4. Jack Dover (9)
5. Jamie Ball (7)
6. Josh Higday (3)
7. Matt Moro (2)
8. Riley Goodno (18)
9. Skylar Prochaska (12)
10. Calvin Landis (11)
11. Nathan Mills (5)
12. John Carney II (14)
13. Ricky Montgomery (10)
14. Chance Morton (22)
15. Ryan Leavitt (20)
16. Rob Kubli (21)
17. Kaleb Johnson (8)
18. Whit Gastineau (23)
19. Christopher Thram (15)
20. Collin Moyle (17)
21. Cody Ledger (19)
22. Casey Friedrichsen (16)
23. Jake Martens (24)
24. Christian Bowman (13)
Pro Sprints
Heat Race #1, 6 Laps, No Time
1. Joe Beaver (7)
2. Devin Wignall (3)
3. Alex Vande Voort (4)
4. Tyler Groenendyk (8)
5. Jeff Wilke (6)
6. JJ Beaver (1)
7. Brandon Worthington (2)
8. Kelby Watt (5)
Heat Race #2, 6 Laps, No Time
1. Mike Mayberry (2)
2. Eric Bridger (6)
3. Chase Young (4)
4. Joel Thorpe (1)
5. Tyler Barrick (5)
6. Scotty Johnson (7)
7. Jaslyn Jones (3)
8. Cam Martin (8)
A main, 15 Laps, No Time
1. Joe Beaver (4)
2. Devin Wignall (5)
3. Mike Mayberry (2)
4. Chase Young (7)
5. Alex Vande Voort (6)
6. Jeff Wilke (8)
7. Eric Bridger (3)
8. Brandon Worthington (15)
9. Tyler Barrick (10)
10. Scotty Johnson (11)
11. Joel Thorpe (9)
12. JJ Beaver (12)
13. Jaslyn Jones (13)
14. Cam Martin (14)
15. Tyler Groenendyk (1);