Schudy Sweeps POWRi WAR Weekend at Lake Ozark Speedway

From POWRi

ELDON, Mo. (July 24, 2021) – Backing up the previous two Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League feature wins in style, Kory Schudy would continue his winning ways to sweep the weekend of racing at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Breaking out the fastest time in Hot Laps, Kory Schudy would be on a mission all event by notching a heat race victory along with Xavier Doney and Wesley Smith. Doney would use the POWRi Passing Points scale to earn the night’s High Point Award and pole starting spot for the twenty-five-lap main event.

Pacing the pack of twenty-five hungry Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League competitors to the initial green flag start, the duo of Doney and Smith would battle into the first corner for the lead with Wesley Smith grabbing the preferred position early. With Smith leading, Doney would mount a charge to the front grabbing the lead until a mid-race caution would bunch the field back together.

Restarting third, Schudy would strike using an inside-line to perfection to pass the leading Doney who was ripping the lip of the multi-groove racing surface. Leading the rest of the laps until the double checkered flag would witness Kory Schudy claim his third POWRi WAR win of the season and fifth career series victory.

“It’s so much fun, this car is really dialed in right now and I can’t thank this team enough. Everyone on this team is what puts us in victory lane, we’re just trying to win races and this team makes my job easier”, said Kory Schudy in a celebratory victory lane.

Holding on to match his career-best finish would find series Rookie of the Year leader Xavier Doney wheeling his way to finish runner-up with Zach Daum in the mix all event earning a podium placing. Exceptional three-to-four-wide racing would break out throughout the pack with Riley Kreisel placing fourth for the second night in a row as Jack Wagner would advance eight positions to round out the Lake Ozark Speedway top-five finishers for the POWRi WAR Sprint League.

POWRi WAR Sprint Car League

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Missouri

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Kory Schudy[1]

2. 2J-Jason Billups[2]

3. 73-Samuel Wagner[3]

4. 11W-Wyatt Burks[6]

5. 69-Zach Sanders[4]

6. 89-Todd McVay[5]

7. 15D-Andrew Deal[9]

8. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]

9. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer[8]

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 74-Xavier Doney[2]

2. 41-Brad Wyatt[1]

3. 77-Jack Wagner[3]

4. 91-Riley Kreisel[7]

5. 6-Mario Clouser[8]

6. ST1-Lane Stone[5]

7. 52-Blake Bowers[4]

8. 27-Justin Johnson[6]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Wesley Smith[2]

2. 15B-Quinton Benson[1]

3. 7R-JD Black[4]

4. 5D-Zach Daum[8]

5. 26-Zach Clark[5]

6. 7S-Wade Seiler[6]

7. 37-Brian Beebe[7]

8. 90-Patrick Budde[3]

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 28-Kory Schudy[3]

2. 74-Xavier Doney[1]

3. 5D-Zach Daum[4]

4. 91-Riley Kreisel[5]

5. 77-Jack Wagner[13]

6. 44-Wesley Smith[2]

7. 15B-Quinton Benson[8]

8. 41-Brad Wyatt[7]

9. 6-Mario Clouser[11]

10. 73-Samuel Wagner[12]

11. 7R-JD Black[9]

12. 51B-Joe B Miller[22]

13. 11W-Wyatt Burks[10]

14. 26-Zach Clark[14]

15. 69-Zach Sanders[15]

16. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer[25]

17. 7S-Wade Seiler[17]

18. 15D-Andrew Deal[16]

19. 2J-Jason Billups[6]

20. ST1-Lane Stone[19]

21. 90-Patrick Budde[24]

22. 27-Justin Johnson[23]

23. 52-Blake Bowers[21]

24. 37-Brian Beebe[20]

25. 89-Todd McVay[18]