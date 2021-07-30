Stambaugh Wins FAST/SOD Feature at I-96

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (July 30, 2021) — Max Stambaugh won the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series / Sprints on Dirt event Friday night at I-96 Speedway. Stambaugh started on the outside front row and drove to victory over third starting Lee Jacobs. Ryan Ruhl moved up from eighth starting spot to finish third while Cale Conley and Dustin Daggett rounded out the top five.

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series / Sprints on Dirt

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday, July 30, 2021

Feature:

1. 5S-Max Stambaugh{2]

2. 81-Lee Jacobs[3]

3. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[8]

4. 3C-Cale Conley[5]

5. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]

6. 25M-Ken Mackey[7]

7. 21N-Frankie Nervo[10]

8. 27QB-Quentin Blonde[11]

9. 27K-Zac Broughman[14]

10. 2-Mike Kane[15]

11. 29-Daryl Shaffer[13]

12. 20A-Andy Chehowski[12]

13. 21BP-Brinton Marvel[1]

14. 14R-Sean Rayhall[6]

15. 12-Corbin Gurley[9]

16. 7-Alex Aldrich[16]

17. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[19]

18. 16C-Chase Ridenour[17]

19. 23-Jordan Harble[16]