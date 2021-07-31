Bacon Wins Sheldon Kinser Memorial at Bloomington Speedway

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (July 30 2021) — Brady Bacon won the main event during the Sheldon Kinser Memorial Friday at Bloomington Speedway as part of Indiana Sprint Week for the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series. Bacon drove from fifth starting spot to take the lead from C.J. Leary on lap 15 and never looked back in route to vitory over Kyle Cummins, Leary, Kevin Thomas Jr, and Robert Ballou. The victory was Bacon’s 34th in USAC National Sprint Car competition, moving him past Kinser on the series all time feature win list.
USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series
34th NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL – Sheldon Kinser Memorial
Bloomington Speedway
Bloomington, Indiana
Friday, July 30, 2021
Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying:
1. Brent Beauchamp, 29, LB-11.273
2. Logan Seavey, 5, Baldwin-11.289
3. Tanner Thorson, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-11.342
4. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-11.363
5. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-11.375
6. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-11.402
7. Charles Davis Jr., 47D, Davis-11.426
8. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-11.433
9. Jadon Rogers, 14, Rogers-11.445
10. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-11.446
11. Tye Mihocko, 5T, Parker-11.463
12. Jason McDougal, 5m, KO-11.466
13. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-11.479
14. Stevie Sussex, 77s, Sturgeon-11.487
15. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-11.491
16. Cole Bodine, 39BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-11.497
17. Brady Short, 61m, Edwards-11.538
18. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-11.579
19. Braydon Cromwell, 4x, Cromwell-11.590
20. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-11.608
21. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-11.619
22. Thomas Meseraull, 2, Yeley-11.631
23. Max Guilford, 79BT, Goodnight-11.669
24. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-11.669
25. Chase Jonson, 22, Goodnight-11.675
26. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-11.725
27. A.J. Hopkins, 04, Burton-11.866
28. Anthony D’Alessio, 01, D’Alessio-11.877
29. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-11.889
30. Alex Banales, 5x, Baldwin/Fox-11.934
31. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-11.991
32. Dickie Gaines, 44, Soudrette-12.100
33. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-12.130
34. Dustin Clark, 75, Clark-12.145
35. Carson Short, 2E, Epperson-12.169
36. Gabriel Gilbert, 10G, Gilbert-12.384.
Simpson Race Products First Heat: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. Chase Stockon
2. Shane Cottle
3. Kyle Cummins
4. Chase Johnson
5. Brady Short
6. Brandon Mattox
7. Jadon Rogers
8. Kyle Edwards
9. Brent Beauchamp
Competition Suspension (CSI) Second Heat: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. Thomas Meseraull
2. C.J. Leary
3. Kevin Thomas Jr.
4. Stevie Sussex
5. Logan Seavey
6. Sterling Cling
7. Dustin Clark
8. Chris Gansen
9. Alex Banales
Time: 2:09.30
Indy Metal Finishing Third Heat: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. Robert Ballou
2. Tanner Thorson
3. A.J. Hopkins
4. Tye Mihocko
5. Braydon Cromwell
6. Carson Short
7. Charles Davis Jr.
8. Max Guilford
9. Eddie Tafoya Jr.
Indy Race Parts Fourth Heat: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. Jake Swanson
2. Chris Windom
3. Brady Bacon
4. Justin Grant
5. Jason McDougal
6. Cole Bodine
7. Dickie Gaines
8. Gabriel Gilbert
9. Anthony D’Alessio.
Time: 2:10.70
Elliott’S Custom Trailers & Carts Semi: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature)
1. Logan Seavey
2. Jadon Rogers
3. Brent Beauchamp
4. Braydon Cromwell
5. Brady Short
6. Cole Bodine
7. Sterling Cling
8. Eddie Tafoya Jr.
9. Dickie Gaines
10. Dustin Clark
11. Alex Banales
12. Chris Gansen
13. Gabriel Gilbert
14. Kyle Edwards
15. Brandon Mattox
16. Charles Davis Jr.
17. Anthony D’Alessio
18. Max Guilford
19. Jason McDougal
20. Carson Short.
Feature: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses)
1. Brady Bacon (5)
2. Kyle Cummins (4)
3. C.J. Leary (1)
4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3)
5. Robert Ballou (7)
6. Shane Cottle (15)
7. Logan Seavey (12)
8. Jake Swanson (10)
9. Jadon Rogers (13)
10. A.J. Hopkins (21)
11. Chase Stockon (8)
12. Chris Windom (2)
13. Justin Grant (22)
14. Tye Mihocko (14)
15. Tanner Thorson (6)
16. Braydon Cromwell (19)
17. Brent Beauchamp (11)
18. Stevie Sussex (16)
19. Cole Bodine (17)
20. Brady Short (18)
21. Chase Johnson (20)
22. Thomas Meseraull (9)
**Max Guilford flipped during the semi.
Feature Lap Leaders: Laps 1-14 C.J. Leary, Laps 15-30 Brady Bacon.