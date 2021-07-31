Bacon Wins Sheldon Kinser Memorial at Bloomington Speedway

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (July 30 2021) — Brady Bacon won the main event during the Sheldon Kinser Memorial Friday at Bloomington Speedway as part of Indiana Sprint Week for the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series. Bacon drove from fifth starting spot to take the lead from C.J. Leary on lap 15 and never looked back in route to vitory over Kyle Cummins, Leary, Kevin Thomas Jr, and Robert Ballou. The victory was Bacon’s 34th in USAC National Sprint Car competition, moving him past Kinser on the series all time feature win list.

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series

34th NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL – Sheldon Kinser Memorial

Bloomington Speedway

Bloomington, Indiana

Friday, July 30, 2021

Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying:

1. Brent Beauchamp, 29, LB-11.273

2. Logan Seavey, 5, Baldwin-11.289

3. Tanner Thorson, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-11.342

4. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-11.363

5. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-11.375

6. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-11.402

7. Charles Davis Jr., 47D, Davis-11.426

8. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-11.433

9. Jadon Rogers, 14, Rogers-11.445

10. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-11.446

11. Tye Mihocko, 5T, Parker-11.463

12. Jason McDougal, 5m, KO-11.466

13. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-11.479

14. Stevie Sussex, 77s, Sturgeon-11.487

15. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-11.491

16. Cole Bodine, 39BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-11.497

17. Brady Short, 61m, Edwards-11.538

18. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-11.579

19. Braydon Cromwell, 4x, Cromwell-11.590

20. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-11.608

21. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-11.619

22. Thomas Meseraull, 2, Yeley-11.631

23. Max Guilford, 79BT, Goodnight-11.669

24. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-11.669

25. Chase Jonson, 22, Goodnight-11.675

26. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-11.725

27. A.J. Hopkins, 04, Burton-11.866

28. Anthony D’Alessio, 01, D’Alessio-11.877

29. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-11.889

30. Alex Banales, 5x, Baldwin/Fox-11.934

31. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-11.991

32. Dickie Gaines, 44, Soudrette-12.100

33. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-12.130

34. Dustin Clark, 75, Clark-12.145

35. Carson Short, 2E, Epperson-12.169

36. Gabriel Gilbert, 10G, Gilbert-12.384.

Simpson Race Products First Heat: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Chase Stockon

2. Shane Cottle

3. Kyle Cummins

4. Chase Johnson

5. Brady Short

6. Brandon Mattox

7. Jadon Rogers

8. Kyle Edwards

9. Brent Beauchamp

Competition Suspension (CSI) Second Heat: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Thomas Meseraull

2. C.J. Leary

3. Kevin Thomas Jr.

4. Stevie Sussex

5. Logan Seavey

6. Sterling Cling

7. Dustin Clark

8. Chris Gansen

9. Alex Banales

Time: 2:09.30

Indy Metal Finishing Third Heat: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Robert Ballou

2. Tanner Thorson

3. A.J. Hopkins

4. Tye Mihocko

5. Braydon Cromwell

6. Carson Short

7. Charles Davis Jr.

8. Max Guilford

9. Eddie Tafoya Jr.

Indy Race Parts Fourth Heat: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Jake Swanson

2. Chris Windom

3. Brady Bacon

4. Justin Grant

5. Jason McDougal

6. Cole Bodine

7. Dickie Gaines

8. Gabriel Gilbert

9. Anthony D’Alessio.

Time: 2:10.70

Elliott’S Custom Trailers & Carts Semi: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature)

1. Logan Seavey

2. Jadon Rogers

3. Brent Beauchamp

4. Braydon Cromwell

5. Brady Short

6. Cole Bodine

7. Sterling Cling

8. Eddie Tafoya Jr.

9. Dickie Gaines

10. Dustin Clark

11. Alex Banales

12. Chris Gansen

13. Gabriel Gilbert

14. Kyle Edwards

15. Brandon Mattox

16. Charles Davis Jr.

17. Anthony D’Alessio

18. Max Guilford

19. Jason McDougal

20. Carson Short.

Feature: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses)

1. Brady Bacon (5)

2. Kyle Cummins (4)

3. C.J. Leary (1)

4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3)

5. Robert Ballou (7)

6. Shane Cottle (15)

7. Logan Seavey (12)

8. Jake Swanson (10)

9. Jadon Rogers (13)

10. A.J. Hopkins (21)

11. Chase Stockon (8)

12. Chris Windom (2)

13. Justin Grant (22)

14. Tye Mihocko (14)

15. Tanner Thorson (6)

16. Braydon Cromwell (19)

17. Brent Beauchamp (11)

18. Stevie Sussex (16)

19. Cole Bodine (17)

20. Brady Short (18)

21. Chase Johnson (20)

22. Thomas Meseraull (9)

**Max Guilford flipped during the semi.

Feature Lap Leaders: Laps 1-14 C.J. Leary, Laps 15-30 Brady Bacon.