Trey Jacobs Breaks Through for Victory at Attica Raceway Park

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (July 30, 2021) — Trey Jacobs has finished second at Attica Raceway Park three times this season, including being nipped last week by .084 seconds. This Friday Jacobs, who came into the night leading the 410 sprint points at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” facility, took the lead late in the race to earn his first career win at Attica on Kear’s Speed Shop/True Alpha Wealth Management Night.

Jacobs, whose father Dean won Attica’s track title in 2011, became the seventh different first time 410 sprint winner in 15 events at the track in 2021. Attica’s 2016 rookie of the year also won last Saturday at Wayne County Speedway.

“I’ve run second here too many times. Finally it seems like we’re really getting rolling after coming about as close as you could possibly get last week. We had that restart there with not very many laps to go (six laps) and I knew the bottom was really good and I was able to make it work. As soon as I cleared Stewie (Stuart Brubaker) I knew I couldn’t let this one get away from me. I started over driving entry a little bit and got hung out in the middle…with a couple to go I told myself to calm down. I knew I was fast enough on the bottom to get by those guys so they would have to really come on and rip the curb to get a run on me to get by. It’s a huge relief to finally get that first one at Attica. I’ve been down on this horse track countless times with my dad and I’ve always dreamed of getting down here. I hope this is the start to many to come,” said Jacobs beside his Performance Foot & Ankle, Thrifty Muffler, VIB-ISO, All Overstock, Tim Yerian, Integrity Auto and Trucks Sales backed #3J.

In a fantastic UMP Late Model A-main, McClure, Ohio’s Rusty Schlenk used a late race restart to drive around Ryan Missler to score his third victory of the year at Attica. It’s his 31st career win at the track as he sits atop the all-time win list for the division. The 25-lap A-main saw Schlenk, Missler and Doug Drown battle throughout. Schlenk was leading last week at Attica and jumped the cushion and smacked the front stretch wall which injured his hand.

“We’ve had a rough couple of weeks. I made a joke on Facebook last week that I was washed up after putting it into the front stretch wall while leading. So I had to come back and prove to everybody that I have a little bit left in me. We lost power steering in the heat race…that’s why I went to the bottom and ran around the bottom the whole heat just trying to get a re-draw. I suffered it out in the heat race with one hand and no power steering and got a re-draw and that put us up front to have a chance to put on a show for everyone,” said Schlenk beside his Buckeye Concrete, VP Fuel, Tom Finch Auto, Bilstein Shocks, Landrum Springs, Dominator Race Products backed #91.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller, a two-time Attica 305 champion took the lead at the drop of the green for the non-stop 25 lap 305 feature and never looked back. Miller, who hasn’t finished out of the top four all season long at Attica, earned his fourth win of the year and 31st of his career to sit second on the track’s all time win list for the division.

“I definitely have no complaints. This thing was fast. There was a little rubber up top there and that’s a little different for here but we’re really good up there and I just road it out and parked it. I was looking ahead and watching and all the lapped cars went to the bottom. I was like this can’t be happening,” said Miller of his : Smitty’s Pizza, JLH General Contractor, Queen of Clean, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Sonic Hauling, Phil Rister, Sloopy’s Pizza, Reedtown Tavern, Crown Battery, Schreiner Farms, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Fostoria Mod Shop, Kenny Kalb Farms backed #26.

In the 30-lap Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint A-main, Nate Dussel grabbed the early lead but he and DJ Foos made contact while battling up front with Dussel flipping and Foos heading to the pits. That put Brian Smith into the top spot and he held it for a lap before Brubaker charged to the lead.

The caution flew on lap five, wiping out a huge lead for Brubaker. When the green flew Brubaker began to pull away from Chris Andrews while Travis Philo, Smith, Caleb Griffith and Jacobs battled hard for third. That war for third went on for several laps until lap 16 when Philo took a nasty crash off turn four; he was okay.

On the restart 11th starting Jacobs drove under Andrews for second but Andrews fought back retaking the position on lap 19 with Jacobs returning the favor a lap later just before the red flew for Andrew Fike whose car caught fire; he was okay. Brubaker continued to lead but now Jacobs applied pressure to his inside when the green came back out. Brubaker and Jacobs ran side by side for the lead for three laps before Jacobs powered off the bottom into the top spot just before the final caution flew with six laps to go.

Jacobs was just too good on the low side of the track and drove away for the win over Brubaker, Andrews, Griffith and Cole Macedo.

Pole-sitter Doug Drown grabbed the lead at the drop of the green for the 25 lap Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com late model feature with Devin Shiels, Missler and Schlenk right that to challenge. Missler moved into second on the second lap with Schlenk taking third a circuit later just before a caution. The next two green flag laps saw Drown challenged by Missler and Schlenk before another caution. When the green flew the battle was on. Missler grabbed the lead on lap eight but Drown continued to hound him with Schlenk, Ryan Markham and last week’s winner Mike Bores staying close.

Missler encountered lapped traffic by lap 14 and Drown and Schlenk were there to pounce. Schlenk moved into second on lap 17 just before a debris caution. Schlenk used the restart to drive to Missler’s outside and when the leader pushed up the track Schlenk pounced into the lead. Schlenk pulled away the final five laps to take the win over Missler, Bores, Matt Irey and JR Gentry.

Miller immediately grabbed the lead of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint A and quickly used the cushion to build a sizeable lead over Steve Rando and Justin Lusk. Young Bryce Lucius came on strong with 10 laps to go and took third while Matt Foos charged into fourth. With five laps to go Miller had put three lapped cars between himself and Rando. Foos drove into third on lap 22 and when Rando made contact with the front stretch wall on the last lap Foos grabbed second. Miller drove to the win over Foos, Kasey Jedrzejek, Lucius and Rando.

Attica Raceway Park will take a couple of weeks off for the Attica Independent Fair and will get back to racing on Friday, Aug. 20 with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group, the UMP late models and the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales in action.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, July 30, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.29-Stuart Brubaker, 12.745

2.18-Cole Macedo, 12.802

3.5T-Travis Philo, 12.862

4.3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.866

5.16-DJ Foos, 12.935

6.23-Chris Andrews, 12.943

7.1H-Zeth Sabo, 12.966

8.1-Nate Dussel, 13.026

9.5-Byron Reed, 13.127

10.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.144

11.27S-John Ivy, 13.231

12.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.247

13.55-Alex Bowman, 13.338

14.4T-Josh Turner, 13.561

15.2+-Brian Smith, 13.583

16.78-Todd Kane, 13.596

17.7-Dylan Kingan, 13.866

18.97J-Andy Fike, 14.677

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 23-Chris Andrews[1]

2. 16-DJ Foos[2]

3. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]

5. 12-Kyle Capodice[6]

6. 1H-Zeth Sabo[5]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 27S-John Ivy[1]

2. 5-Byron Reed[2]

3. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

4. 29-Stuart Brubaker[4]

5. 4T-Josh Turner[5]

6. 7-Dylan Kingan[6]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 2+-Brian Smith[1]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[4]

3. 33W-Caleb Griffith[3]

4. 55-Alex Bowman[2]

5. 78-Todd Kane[5]

6. 97J-Andy Fike[6]

A-Main 1 (30 Laps)

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs[11]

2. 29-Stuart Brubaker[6]

3. 23-Chris Andrews[3]

4. 33W-Caleb Griffith[10]

5. 18-Cole Macedo[9]

6. 12-Kyle Capodice[13]

7. 2+-Brian Smith[1]

8. 78-Todd Kane[15]

9. 5-Byron Reed[7]

10. 1H-Zeth Sabo[16]

11. 55-Alex Bowman[12]

12. 97J-Andy Fike[18]

13. 5T-Travis Philo[8]

14. 27S-John Ivy[5]

15. 1-Nate Dussel[2]

16. 16-DJ Foos[4]

17. 4T-Josh Turner[14]

18. 7-Dylan Kingan[17]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.22-Justin Lusk, 13.870

2.2-Brenden Torok, 13.911

3.26-Jamie Miller, 13.965

4.3F-Wade Fraley, 14.007

5.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.062

6.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.107

7.X-Mike Keegan, 14.120

8.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.151

9.47-Matt Lucius, 14.166

10.12F-Matt Foos, 14.175

11.19R-Steve Rando, 14.193

12.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.205

13.36-Seth Schneider, 14.208

14.Z10-Chris Verda, 14.255

15.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.261

16.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.332

17.5-Kody Brewer, 14.339

18.5M-Mike Moore, 14.414

19.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.469

20.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.482

21.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 14.596

22.11W-Shawn Wolford, 14.617

23.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.958

24.77X-Jamin Kindred, 15.521

25.86-Zack Miller, 99.998

26.63-Randy Ruble, 99.999

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 61-Tyler Shullick[2]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

3. X-Mike Keegan[1]

4. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]

5. 36-Seth Schneider[6]

6. 5-Kody Brewer[8]

7. 1W-Paul Weaver[5]

8. 5M-Mike Moore[9]

9. Z10-Chris Verda[7]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[2]

2. 32-Bryce Lucius[1]

3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7]

4. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]

5. 47-Matt Lucius[3]

6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5]

7. 3F-Wade Fraley[4]

8. 63-Randy Ruble[9]

9. 77X-Jamin Kindred[8]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[1]

2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2]

3. 2-Brenden Torok[3]

4. 22-Justin Lusk[4]

5. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[5]

6. 11W-Shawn Wolford[6]

7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[7]

8. 86-Zack Miller[8]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 5-Kody Brewer[1]

2. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]

3. 3F-Wade Fraley[5]

4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]

5. 5M-Mike Moore[7]

6. Z10-Chris Verda[10]

7. 11W-Shawn Wolford[3]

8. 13-Jeremy Duposki[6]

9. 63-Randy Ruble[8]

10. 77X-Jamin Kindred[11]

11. 86-Zack Miller[9]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2]

2. 12F-Matt Foos[7]

3. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]

4. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]

5. 19R-Steve Rando[1]

6. 22-Justin Lusk[4]

7. 2-Brenden Torok[11]

8. 61-Tyler Shullick[8]

9. 1W-Paul Weaver[17]

10. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6]

11. 36-Seth Schneider[13]

12. X-Mike Keegan[9]

13. 7M-Brandon Moore[12]

14. 5-Kody Brewer[16]

15. 3F-Wade Fraley[18]

16. X15-Kasey Ziebold[10]

17. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[15]

18. 5M-Mike Moore[20]

19. 47-Matt Lucius[14]

20. 3M-Logan Mongeau[19]

Late Models

Qualifying

1.91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.924

2.777-Doug Drown, 14.951

3.94-Mike Bores, 15.141

4.36-Matt Irey, 15.183

5.44S-Colin Shipley, 15.226

6.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.236

7.59-Larry Bellman, 15.326

8.14-JR Gentry, 15.354

9.50-Ryan Missler, 15.450

10.27W-Eric Wilson, 15.474

11.53-Hillard Miller, 15.541

12.51-Devin Shiels, 15.550

13.03-Jim Gingery, 15.659

14.28-Kent Brewer, 15.700

15.29-Nate Potts, 15.827

16.0-Cameron Tusing, 15.893

17.23H-Craig Hartong, 16.060

18.25-Mitch Caskey, 16.139

19.74-Jeff Warnick, 16.275

20.20-Jim Plotts, 16.305

21.16-Steve Sabo, 16.506

22.69R-Doug Baird, 16.513

23.101-Chester Fitch, 16.665

24.57-Jon Henry, 99.999

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 14-JR Gentry[2]

2. 50-Ryan Missler[1]

3. 36-Matt Irey[3]

4. 94-Mike Bores[4]

5. 74-Jeff Warnick[6]

6. 28-Kent Brewer[5]

7. 101-Chester Fitch[8]

8. 69R-Doug Baird[7]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 777-Doug Drown[4]

2. 51-Devin Shiels[1]

3. 59-Larry Bellman[2]

4. 44S-Colin Shipley[3]

5. 57-Jon Henry[7]

6. 23H-Craig Hartong[6]

7. 16-Steve Sabo[5]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 27W-Eric Wilson[2]

2. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]

3. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4]

4. 53-Hillard Miller[1]

5. 29-Nate Potts[5]

6. 25-Mitch Caskey[7]

7. 0-Cameron Tusing[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4]

2. 50-Ryan Missler[3]

3. 94-Mike Bores[5]

4. 36-Matt Irey[9]

5. 14-JR Gentry[8]

6. 5M-Ryan Markham[6]

7. 59-Larry Bellman[10]

8. 51-Devin Shiels[2]

9. 74-Jeff Warnick[13]

10. 29-Nate Potts[15]

11. 27W-Eric Wilson[7]

12. 23H-Craig Hartong[17]

13. 16-Steve Sabo[20]

14. 101-Chester Fitch[19]

15. 69R-Doug Baird[22]

16. 777-Doug Drown[1]

17. 57-Jon Henry[14]

18. 53-Hillard Miller[12]

19. 25-Mitch Caskey[18]

20. 28-Kent Brewer[16]

21. 0-Cameron Tusing[21]

22. 44S-Colin Shipley[11]