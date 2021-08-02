Dobmeier Banks $10,000 for Bull Haulers Brawl at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 1, 2021) – Mark Dobmeier is $10,000 richer after capturing his first feature victory of the season at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking.

Dan Jensen (Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks) and Brandon Bosma (Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series) were also first-time feature winners this season at the track.

Dobmeier maintained the top position throughout the 25-lap Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig feature, which was broken up by a pair of red flags and four other cautions. Brooke Tatnell stayed within striking distance early before Jack Dover took over second on Lap 7 and took his shot on the bottom groove during several restarts.

Dobmeier was efficient on the cushion and pulled away to win by 1.667 seconds following the final caution with six laps remaining. It was his 68 th career victory at the track and the first since May 2017.

“We’ve been picking up speed every night,” he said. “We really found our speed last week. I feel bad because the driver screwed up last week. My elbows were up and we were ready to come back in this big one.”

Dover’s runner-up result tied a career-best 410ci sprint car finish at the track and it came during a night when the top two drivers in the championship standings – Justin Henderson and Carson McCarl – both had DNFs. The outing inches Dover closer to the duo in what has been a stellar battle for the track championship this season.

“We’re getting better each weekend,” he said. “We’ve ran here I think 12 times and that’s the best my car has felt. I think we’re onto something so maybe the next time we come back here we can be one spot better.”

Tatnell rounded out the podium, which was his seventh top five of the season at Huset’s Speedway.

“We had a shot at Mark on a restart,” he said. “The car got a big push in it. We then gave up second to Jack. We could stay with him. I don’t think anyone in the top six cars were any faster. It was just hard to gain positions.”

Austin McCarl finished fourth and Matt Juhl garnered a fifth-place result.

McCarl began the night by setting quick time during qualifying before Tatnell, Dobmeier and Dover recorded heat race triumphs.

Jensen led the distance of the 20-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks A Main for his first win at Huset’s Speedway since September 2010.

“It was an awesome car tonight,” he said. “The boys did a great job. I had a feeling it was going to be a great night.”

Colby Klaassen finished second with Zach Olivier third. Tim Dann was fourth and Matt Steuerwald rounded out the top five.

Jensen and Ron Howe each won a heat race.

Bosma became the 10th different Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series winner in 11 races this season. It marked his first career triumph at the track.

“I had my work cut out for me there,” he said. “I made some moves, probably the best moves I’ve had to make in a race car. We’ve had some bad luck here the last month. It’s fun to break through.”

Micah Slendy led the first six laps of the 20-lap A Main before Bosma, who advanced from his third starting position into second place on Lap 2, executed a daring pass in traffic between the leader and a driver being lapped in turn four on Lap 7. The move paid off as Bosma took the lead and then got a clear track two laps later with the second of three cautions. The final caution occurred on Lap 16 and set up a clean track for the remainder of the race for Bosma.

Slendy finished second – 1.854 seconds back – with Trevor Serbus placing third. Nate Barger was fourth and Lee Grosz Jr. ended fifth.

The heat races were won by Serbus, Slendy and Goos Jr.

Huset’s Speedway will be off the next two weekends before returning on Aug. 22 for the Pioneer Bin Buster Bash featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig as well as the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

BULL HAULERS BRAWL PRESENTED BY FOLKENS BROTHERS TRUCKING RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Aug. 1, 2021) –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 2. 81-Jack Dover (4); 3. 16-Brooke Tatnell (3); 4. 17A-Austin McCarl (5); 5. 09-Matt Juhl (8); 6. ACE-Dusty Zomer (7); 7. 11M-Brendan Mullen (14); 8. 35-Skylar Prochaska (20); 9. 05-Colin Smith (18); 10. 101-Chuck McGillivray (16); 11. 12-Tyler Drueke (13); 12. (DNF) 5-Parker Price Miller (12); 13. (DNF) 14-Jody Rosenboom (6); 14. (DNF) 27-Carson McCarl (9); 15. (DNF) 22-Riley Goodno (19); 16. (DNF) 47-Brant O’Banion (17); 17. (DNF) 4-Cody Hansen (2); 18. (DNF) 7-Justin Henderson (10); 19. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (11); 20. (DNF) 2X-Tony Rustad (15).

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 16-Brooke Tatnell (2); 2. 4-Cody Hansen (1); 3. 27-Carson McCarl (3); 4. 17A-Austin McCarl (4); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen (6); 6. 05-Colin Smith (7); 7. (DNF) 22-Riley Goodno (5).

Smith Titanium Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 2. 14-Jody Rosenboom (2); 3. 23W-Scott Winters (6); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 5. 2X-Tony Rustad (7); 6. 101-Chuck McGillivray (5); 7. (DNF) 35-Skylar Prochaska (3).

KNDSafetycom Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover (1); 2. ACE-Dusty Zomer (2); 3. 7-Justin Henderson (3); 4. 5-Parker Price Miller (4); 5. 12-Tyler Drueke (5); 6. 47-Brant O’Banion (6).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 17A-Austin McCarl, 00:10.901 (18); 2. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:10.974 (10); 3. 5-Parker Price Miller, 00:10.984 (5); 4. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:11.009 (15); 5. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.035 (14); 6. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:11.037 (11); 7. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.063 (13); 8. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:11.089 (17); 9. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.089 (4); 10. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.096 (8); 11. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.164 (19); 12. 81-Jack Dover, 00:11.211 (7); 13. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.283 (16); 14. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.302 (3); 15. 12-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.304 (6); 16. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.312 (12); 17. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:11.318 (20); 18. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.348 (2); 19. 05-Colin Smith, 00:11.644 (9); 20. 2X-Tony Rustad, 00:11.772 (1).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 98-Dan Jensen (4); 2. 34K-Colby Klaassen (3); 3. 71Z-Zach Olivier (6); 4. 40-Tim Dann (11); 5. 3-Matt Steuerwald (10); 6. 15-Brandon Ferguson (9); 7. 71-Shaun Taylor (7); 8. 29Z-JJ Zebell (5); 9. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (1); 10. 21-Ron Howe (2); 11. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (12); 12. (DNF) 97-Jim Pruett (8); 13. (DNF) 83-Nick Janssen (13).

Furbys Auto Repair Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 98-Dan Jensen (3); 2. 71Z-Zach Olivier (4); 3. 15-Brandon Ferguson (6); 4. 97-Jim Pruett (5); 5. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (1); 6. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (7); 7. (DNF) 83-Nick Janssen (2).

Midwest Oil Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Ron Howe (1); 2. 34K-Colby Klaassen (2); 3. 29Z-JJ Zebell (3); 4. 71-Shaun Taylor (4); 5. 3-Matt Steuerwald (6); 6. 40-Tim Dann (5).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (3); 2. 8K-Micah Slendy (2); 3. 10-Trevor Serbus (4); 4. 98-Nate Barger (6); 5. 17-Lee Goos Jr (7); 6. 12L-John Lambertz (5); 7. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (11); 8. 81-Jared Jansen (8); 9. 8-Jacob Hughes (16); 10. 17V-Casey Abbas (13); 11. 15C-Carter Chevalier (12); 12. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (10); 13. 53-Nick Barger (19); 14. F5-Tim Rustad (20); 15. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (15); 16. 0-Renn Weber (22); 17. 22W-Aaron Werner (21); 18. (DNF) 7-Shane Fick (9); 19. (DNF) 40-Whitley Barr (17); 20. (DNF) 13X-Eli Hargreaves (1); 21. (DNF) 77-Taylor Ryan (18); 22. (DNF) 69-Mike Moore (14).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Trevor Serbus (3); 2. 81-Jared Jansen (5); 3. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (6); 4. 15C-Carter Chevalier (8); 5. 17V-Casey Abbas (7); 6. (DNF) 53-Nick Barger (2); 7. (DNF) 22W-Aaron Werner (4); 8. (DQ) 0-Renn Weber (1).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8K-Micah Slendy (2); 2. 13X-Eli Hargreaves (1); 3. 12L-John Lambertz (3); 4. 98-Nate Barger (4); 5. 69-Mike Moore (6); 6. 8-Jacob Hughes (7); 7. 77-Taylor Ryan (5).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr (4); 2. 23-Brandon Bosma (2); 3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (6); 4. 7-Shane Fick (5); 5. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (1); 6. 40-Whitley Barr (7); 7. (DNF) F5-Tim Rustad (3).