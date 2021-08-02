Gold Cup Greatest Show in California

By Troy Hennig

(Chico, CA 8-1-2021) Silver Dollar Speedway and the Gold Cup Race or Champions have both sustained more than 65 years of operations and will celebrate the 67th renewal of this short track racing classic with a nostalgic step back in time. The newly redesigned Platinum Cup joins forces with the World of Outlaw sprint cars as the “Greatest Show on Dirt” becomes the Greatest Show in California.

The four-day Sprint car race is scheduled for Wednesday thru Saturday September 8,9,10, and 11. The new twist adds the Platinum Cup to all four days of the 2021 Gold Cup. “This is what people remember about Gold Cup, lots of cars, lots of racing, and quality entertainment”, explained track manager Dennis Gage. Add to that a format that was successfully used during the 80’s and 90’s and the stage is set for a new experience in 2021.

“The Gold Cup has only missed two years of continuous operation, last year being one, and we wanted something special to bring people back and excite them”, Gage continued.

The national World of Outlaw sprint cars still will headline the Gold Cup as they have for past 43 years. Silver Dollar Speedway is one of a handful of facilities that have hosted the traveling show for that long.

The Platinum Cup was introduced 4 years ago as the preliminary events to the World of Outlaws. Featuring 360-winged sprint cars which are now the tracks anchor division the interest grew and overwhelmed the two nights or racing. Plus, Silver Dollar set records earlier this year with 62 and 61 sprint cars in a double header weekend.

The returning format calls for drivers to declare the night they wish to race. Split as even as possible between Wednesday and Thursday nights, cars will gain points from qualifying, heats races and main events. A full program will be held each night, but the point accumulation will stage them in events while the World of Outlaw cars race on Friday and Saturday. For example, the top 16 cars in points from the two nights will be locked into the Saturday Feature event. The remaining cars will run the final consolation races on Friday trying to gain one of the final starting spots on Sat. The one new twist to an old idea is a car or driver who abandons their points on Wed. may come try again on Thursday. The driver or car owner must declare their intentions on Wed.

The Gold Cup Thursday Party, Chili Feed, Golf Tournament, Sat. BBQ, and more are already planned to accompany a busy week or racing. Four-day tickets are currently on sale along with the week of camping. Single day tickets go on sale August 15, but reserved camping is only available by the week. Individual night campers may come on a first come basis.

Further details are available at 530-350-7275 or at the Speedway website www. silverdollarspeedway.com.