Long-Awaited Belleville Nationals Slated for United Rebel Sprint Series This Friday and Saturday

By Rick Salem

BELLEVILLE, Kansas (August 2, 2021) – The anticipation is rising as the Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing competitors prepare for the Fourth Annual Belleville 305 Nationals. The event takes place atop the prestigious half-mile of the Belleville High Banks in Belleville, Kansas, marking the highest paying 305 event in the country with a purse of over $67,000.

On Thursday, August 5th, fans can enjoy watching competitors practice free of charge. Friday, August 6th will mark the first night of Belleville 305 Nationals action, with the feature winner cashing in on a $2,500 pay day. Hot laps will begin at 6:30PM and racing at 7:30PM, with general admission $15 for adults and reserved seating at $20 each.

The big dance slated for Saturday, August 7th will find the feature winner taking home a top prize of $7,000. The runner-up position will take home $3,500, third $3,000, fourth $2,500, and fifth $2,000. The feature event on Saturday pays $1,000 to start. Non-qualifiers will be awarded up to $425 for their efforts.

New this year are many added contingencies as more than forty drivers from across the country prepare for battle. The Belleville 305 Nationals is an event fans and drivers look forward to, as the atmosphere amplifies throughout the course of both nights leading to the crowning of a champion.

The United Rebel Sprint Series partnered with Kansas’ Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their FB page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS). For added information regarding the Belleville High Banks and to purchase tickets, visit www.bellevillehighbanks.org.