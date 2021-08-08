Farham Wins ESS Feature at Land of Legends

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (August 7, 2021) — Matt Farham won the makeup feature for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Saturday at Land of Legends Raceway. Joe Trenca, Paulie Colagiovanni, Chuck Hebing, and Jason Barney rounded out the top five.
Feature:
1. 7ny-Matt Farnham
2. 98-Joe Trenca
3. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
4. 45-Chuck Hebing
5. 87-Jason Barney
6. 90-Matt Tanner
7. 22-Jonathan Preston
8. 10-Jeff Cook
9. 10h-Kelly Hebing
10. 88c-Chad Miller
11. 67-Steve Glover
12. 29-Dalton Herrick
13. 3z-Bobby Parrow
14. 17-Sam Reakes IV
15. 23-Tyler Cartier
16. 33-Lacey Hanson
17. 53-Shawn Donath
18. 7c-Dylan Swiernik
19. 66-Eric Karlson
20. 48J-Darryl Ruggles
21. 00-Danny Varin