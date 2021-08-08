Farham Wins ESS Feature at Land of Legends

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (August 7, 2021) — Matt Farham won the makeup feature for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Saturday at Land of Legends Raceway. Joe Trenca, Paulie Colagiovanni, Chuck Hebing, and Jason Barney rounded out the top five.

Feature:

1. 7ny-Matt Farnham

2. 98-Joe Trenca

3. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni

4. 45-Chuck Hebing

5. 87-Jason Barney

6. 90-Matt Tanner

7. 22-Jonathan Preston

8. 10-Jeff Cook

9. 10h-Kelly Hebing

10. 88c-Chad Miller

11. 67-Steve Glover

12. 29-Dalton Herrick

13. 3z-Bobby Parrow

14. 17-Sam Reakes IV

15. 23-Tyler Cartier

16. 33-Lacey Hanson

17. 53-Shawn Donath

18. 7c-Dylan Swiernik

19. 66-Eric Karlson

20. 48J-Darryl Ruggles

21. 00-Danny Varin