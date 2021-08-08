Photo Gallery: 2021 Ironman 55 Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, POWRi National Midget League, World of Outlaws David Gravel (#2) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brent Crews. (Mark Funderburk photo) Noah Gass (#20), Jessie Attard (#53) and Justin Peck (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cale Thomas (#44) and Lucas Wolfe (#5W). (Mark Funderburk photo) Wayne Johnson (#2C) and Lucas Wolfe (#5W). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild. (Mark Funderburk photo) Emilio Hoover (#21) and Tanner Berryhill (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parker Price-Miller (#83) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Branigan Roark (#44) and Joey Wirth (#77). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) and James McFadden (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kraig Kinser (#11K) and Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Macedo (#41) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Daum (#10) and Karter Sarff (#21K). (Mark Funderburk photo) World of Outlaws parade lap before the Ironman 55 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Cale Thomas (#44) and Brock Zearfoss (#3z). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jake Neuman (#3N) and Ryan Timms (#85). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kaylee Bryson (#71) and Chance Crum (#26). (Mark Funderburk photo) Bryant Wiedeman (#01), Ryan Timms (#85), and Kaylee Bryson (#71). (Mark Funderburk photo) Wayne Johnson (#2C) and Justin Peck (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) POWRi National Midget Car League parade lap Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jake Neuman (#3N) and Daniel Adler (#50). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#2) and James McFadden (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brent Crews. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Rico Abreu (#24).(Mark Funderburk photo) Trey Gropp (#00) and Cade Lewis (#67K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brent Crews. (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Sherrell (#97) and Joey Wirth (#77W). (Mark Funderburk photo) Joe B Miller (#51B), Kyle Bellm (#50K), and Marcus Dumesny (#47) race three wide during the B-Main. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kraig Kinser tumbles at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tanner Berryhill (#17) and Brent Crews (#86). (Mark Funderburk photo) Trey Gropp (#00) and Michelle Decker (#7x). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brock Zearfoss (#3z) and Justin Peck (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shannon McQueen (#7) and Matt Sherrell (#97). (Mark Funderburk photo) Bryant Wiedeman (#01) and Luke Howard (#2H). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#2) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild. (Mark Funderburk photo) James McFadden. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kraig Kinser (#11K) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Haudenschild Wins the 2021 Ironman 55 Sheldon Haudenschild Scores Third Career Victory at Pevely Sweet Scores Fourth Consecutive Victory Saturday at Pevely Abreu Wins Friday Portion of the Ironman 55 Pittman Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Ironman 55Photo GalleryPOWRi National Midget Car SeriesWorld of Outlaws