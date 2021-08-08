Photo Gallery: SOD at Butler Butler Motor Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Sprints on Dirt Max Stambaugh. (Jim Fisher photo) Steve Irwin picking up some money with the Sprints on Dirt Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Ryan Ruhl (l) and Max Stambaugh (r). (Jim Fisher photo) Brad Lamberson picked up money for winning the second heat race Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Ryan Ruhl won the dash Saturday with the Sprints on Dirt at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Josh Turner. (Jim Fisher photo) Max Stambaugh. (Jim Fisher photo) Max Stambaugh celebrates his feature victory Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Max Stambaugh celebrates his feature victory Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Max Stambaugh with his team after winning Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Ryan Ruhl. (Jim Fisher photo) Ken Mackey. (Jim Fisher photo) Steve Irwin being interviewed at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Related Stories: Stambaugh Sweeps SOD Event at Butler Ruhl Rules the Roost at Butler Stambaugh Wins SOD Opener at Butler Ruhl Romps at Butler Chad Blonde Victorious at Butler Butler Motor SpeedwayPhoto GallerySprints on DirtSprints on Dirt