SANTA MARIA RACEWAY HAS SUSPENDED OPERATIONS; RACES CANCELLED

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 9, 2021… Earlier today, officials with Santa Maria Raceway have announced that they are suspending operations. From their social media post “It is with deep regret that we are forced to announce the indefinite suspension of operations at Stadium805 and the Santa Maria Raceway. The ongoing efforts of the County of San Luis Obispo and the Costa Pacifica Estates Homeowners Association to shut down our facility, and the legal fees defending the actions, has made it financially impossible to continue operating this facility in the way it has operated for decades. This is extremely frustrating as from the beginning we have made every effort to operate under the direct guidance from the County of San Luis Obispo.”

The announcement also states that there are two contracted events that will be run at the facility in August. Those events are non-racing related. All upcoming races at Santa Maria Raceway have been cancelled.

USAC officials are looking into other options for the dates that were scheduled at Santa Maria. As of this writing, the following races are cancelled:

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES:

August 14: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Bud Stanfield Memorial)

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES:

August 28: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Ron Otto Memorial)

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES:

August 28: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Ron Otto Memorial)

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will return to Perris Auto Speedway (Perris, CA) on Saturday, August 21st, for the “California Racers Hall of Fame Night.”

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series will clash at Bakersfield Speedway (Bakersfield, CA) on Saturday, September 18th. The following night, the series will make their first appearance at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA).

The USAC Western States Midgets will battle at Ventura Raceway (Ventura, CA) on Saturday, September 11th.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series, or the USAC Western States Midgets, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Sprint, USAC West Coast, Sprint, and USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

