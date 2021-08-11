Giovanni Scelzi Leads the Knoxville Nationals Points After Wednesday Program

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 11, 2021) — Giovanni Scelzi leads the points after the opening night of the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores. Sclezi parlayed his performance where he was the second fastest qualifier, fourth place in his heat race, and second position in the feature to tally 487 points. Donny Schatz holds down the second spot, 10 points behind Sclezi. David Gravel, Logan Schuchart, and Wednesday’s fastest qualifier Brooke Tatnell round out the top five.

James McFadden, Justin Henderson, Justin Peck, Danny Dietrich, and Josh Baughman completed the top 10.

60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Point standings following 08/11/2021 program

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 487

2. 15-Donny Schatz, 477

3. 2-David Gravel, 475

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 472

5. 0-Brooke Tatnell, 460

6. 9-James McFadden, 459

7. 7-Justin Henderson, 458

8. 73-Justin Peck, 458

9. 48-Danny Dietrich, 449

10. 17X-Josh Baughman, 447

11. 11M-Spencer Bayston, 435

12. 26-Cory Eliason, 433

13. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 428

14. 1M-Don Droud Jr., 426

15. 11-Roger Crockett, 422

16. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 418

17. 40-Clint Garner, 414

18. 5XX-Zeb Wise, 409

19. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 408

20. 56N-Davey Heskin, 405

21. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 398

22. 7-Skylar Gee, 394

23. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 394

24. 7S-Jason Sides, 393

25. 39M-Anthony Macri, 392

26. 55M-McKenna Haase, 387

27. 1X-Jake Bubak, 386

28. 24-Terry McCarl, 386

29. 21W-Riley Goodno, 382

30. 28-Tim Shaffer, 379

31. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 379

32. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 374

33. 25-Scott Bogucki, 370

34. 27-Carson McCarl, 365

35. 20-AJ Moeller, 364

36. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 359

37. 2KS-Chad Kemenah, 359

38. 83A-Austin Miller, 323

39. 18R-Ryan Roberts, 320

40. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 315

41. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 315

42. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 310

43. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 303

44. 7C-John Carney II, 298

45. 2M-Matt Moro, 284

46. 14K-Tori Knutson, 281

47. 9G-Ryan Giles, 270

48. 56-Joe Simbro, 267

49. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 261