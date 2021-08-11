Giovanni Scelzi Leads the Knoxville Nationals Points After Wednesday Program

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 11, 2021) — Giovanni Scelzi leads the points after the opening night of the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores. Sclezi parlayed his performance where he was the second fastest qualifier, fourth place in his heat race, and second position in the feature to tally 487 points. Donny Schatz holds down the second spot, 10 points behind Sclezi. David Gravel, Logan Schuchart, and Wednesday’s fastest qualifier Brooke Tatnell round out the top five.
James McFadden, Justin Henderson, Justin Peck, Danny Dietrich, and Josh Baughman completed the top 10.
60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s
Point standings following 08/11/2021 program
1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 487
2. 15-Donny Schatz, 477
3. 2-David Gravel, 475
4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 472
5. 0-Brooke Tatnell, 460
6. 9-James McFadden, 459
7. 7-Justin Henderson, 458
8. 73-Justin Peck, 458
9. 48-Danny Dietrich, 449
10. 17X-Josh Baughman, 447
11. 11M-Spencer Bayston, 435
12. 26-Cory Eliason, 433
13. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 428
14. 1M-Don Droud Jr., 426
15. 11-Roger Crockett, 422
16. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 418
17. 40-Clint Garner, 414
18. 5XX-Zeb Wise, 409
19. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 408
20. 56N-Davey Heskin, 405
21. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 398
22. 7-Skylar Gee, 394
23. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 394
24. 7S-Jason Sides, 393
25. 39M-Anthony Macri, 392
26. 55M-McKenna Haase, 387
27. 1X-Jake Bubak, 386
28. 24-Terry McCarl, 386
29. 21W-Riley Goodno, 382
30. 28-Tim Shaffer, 379
31. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 379
32. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 374
33. 25-Scott Bogucki, 370
34. 27-Carson McCarl, 365
35. 20-AJ Moeller, 364
36. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 359
37. 2KS-Chad Kemenah, 359
38. 83A-Austin Miller, 323
39. 18R-Ryan Roberts, 320
40. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 315
41. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 315
42. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 310
43. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 303
44. 7C-John Carney II, 298
45. 2M-Matt Moro, 284
46. 14K-Tori Knutson, 281
47. 9G-Ryan Giles, 270
48. 56-Joe Simbro, 267
49. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 261