FRIDAY, AUGUST 13 EVENT RAINED OUT AT MERRITTVILLE

THOROLD, Ont. (August 13, 2021) – Due to rain and the impending weather forecast, Merrittville Speedway has made the decision to cancel tonight’s event which was scheduled to feature the Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series and Action Sprint Tour.

The Action Sprint Tour event on Saturday, August 14 at Merrittville remains on schedule, while the next Knights of Thunder series event is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Brighton Speedway.

Please visit www.knightsofthunder.com and www.actionsprinttour.com for the latest information on the two Ontario-based Sprint Car series.