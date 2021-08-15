Steven Shebester On Top Again With ASCS Elite Non-Wing At Lawton Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

– LAWTON, Okla. (August 14, 2021)

Winning at the quarter-mile on May 1, this past Saturday’s visit saw the City Vending No. 22x roll from third to the point for his seventh overall victory with the wingless tour.

Working from fifth, Justin Zimmerman crossed second with Dalton Stevens following from sixth. Fourth had originally gone to Caden McCreary, but the No. 48 was disqualified for missing the scales after the races. Adjusting the remainder of the field up, fourth was awarded to Dillon Burks, with Chase Parson in fifth.

Mason Smith was sixth, followed by Michael Day, Paul White, Spencer Martinez, and Dane Fields to round out the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating rolls back into Arkansas for the Shot Track Wingless Nationals at I-30 Speedway on Friday, August 27, and Saturday, August 28. Preliminary action pays $1,000 to win, $200 to start with Saturday’s finale going to $5,000 to win, $500 to start.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Lawton Speedway (Lawton, Okla.)

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Car Count: 20

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[4]; 2. 91-Michael Day[2]; 3. 48-Caden McCreary[7]; 4. 02-Dillon Burks[6]; 5. 99K-Dane Fields[5]; 6. 44-Jason Howell[1]; 7. T1-Kade Taylor[3]

Pro Tech Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22X-Steven Shebester[1]; 2. 31-Mason Smith[2]; 3. 1-Paul White[4]; 4. 24-TJ Herrell[5]; 5. 25B-Blaine Baxter[3]; 6. 3-Raven Culp[6]; 7. 63-Chris Williams[7]

SCP Polymers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[3]; 2. 5-Cameron Hagin[4]; 3. 57-Chase Parson[6]; 4. 6-Alison Slaton[1]; 5. 6S-Spencer Martinez[5]; 6. 79-Tim Kent[2]

Top Choice Masonry A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 22X-Steven Shebester[3]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[5]; 3. 99X-Dalton Stevens[6]; 4. 02-Dillon Burks[10]; 5. 57-Chase Parson[1]; 6. 31-Mason Smith[8]; 7. 91-Michael Day[7]; 8. 1-Paul White[9]; 9. 6S-Spencer Martinez[14]; 10. 99K-Dane Fields[13]; 11. 3-Raven Culp[16]; 12. T1-Kade Taylor[20]; 13. 25B-Blaine Baxter[15]; 14. 63-Chris Williams[18]; 15. 79-Tim Kent[17]; 16. 5-Cameron Hagin[2]; 17. 6-Alison Slaton[12]; 18. 24-TJ Herrell[11]; 19. (DNS) 44-Jason Howell; 20. (DQ) 48-Caden McCreary[4]