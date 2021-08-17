All Stars Trade Plymouth for Waynesfield Saturday

From Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 17, 2021) – With the risk of severe weather becoming an increasing factor for northern Indiana, the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will replace Saturday’s previously scheduled appearance at Plymouth Speedway with action at Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio. The event at Plymouth Speedway will not be rescheduled.

Originally slated to host the regionally-based FAST Series on Saturday, August 21, the All Star Circuit of Champions will now co-sanction the event which will award a $5,000 payday. Tony Stewart’s All Stars last visited the Waynesfield highbanks during Ohio Sprint Speedweek with Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson scoring the main event victory; it was Larson’s second Speedweek triumph in three starts.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will kick-off the weekend, officially, with a one-night stand at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan, on Friday, August 20. Like Saturday’s visit to Waynesfield, Friday’s Michigan invasion will award a $5,000 payday, welcoming the touring winged warriors for the second time of 2021. “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, the current All Star championship point leader aboard the Clauson Marshall Racing No.7BC, earned the trip to victory lane during the last All Star appearance at I-96; it was Courtney’s first-ever All Star victory.