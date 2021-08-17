Waynesfield Raceway Park gets back to action with FAST series and NRA championship night

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – Saturday, Aug. 22 is the last chance to see the Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt winged 410 sprint cars at Waynesfield Raceway Park. The FAST series will be joined by the K&N Ready-mix NRA Sprint Invaders who will crown their 2021 champion.

The FAST series has visited Waynesfield twice in 2021 with Washington’s Gary Taylor and Australian Lachlan McHugh taking home the victories. Coming into the event West Virginia driver Cale Conley holds a narrow point lead over Lee Jacobs. Conley is coming off a second place finish on Aug. 14 at Fremont Speedway.

The NRA Sprint Invaders have a tight point race as well with Jared Horstman, fresh off his King of the Quarter Mile victory at Limaland Motorsports Park, holding a 30 point advantage over Randy Hannagan. Horstman has an NRA win at “The Field” in 2021 with Brady Bacon grabbing the other.

Waynesfield Promoter Shane Helms indicated the BOSS non-wing sprints have been moved to a yet-to-be-determined date to close out their 2021 season at “The Field.”

“The NRA inquired about one final race to crown a champion as they have lost numerous races to rain and we worked with them and with Aaron Fry of the BOSS series to get this done. We are looking at another date later this year to give the BOSS teams a final championship event,” Helms said.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 3 p.m. with spectator gates at 4 p.m. and racing beginning at 7 p.m. General admission is $18, seniors $15, teens (11-15) $10 and 10 and under free. Pit passes are $35: and 10 and under with an accompanying adult get in for $20.

