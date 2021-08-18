Forsberg Forges Way to First Placerville Speedway Win of Season During Legends Night

PETERSEN MEDIA

Fresh off of a hard charge at Placerville Speedway during the Mark Forni Classic, Andy Forsberg and F&F Racing had an even better run on Saturday night as the Auburn, CA driver gave the team their first win of the season at Placerville Speedway as they took another step closer to claiming another track championship.

“We timed him seventh on Saturday night, and I was throwing a bit of a fit, but I wasn’t paying attention and didn’t realize it was a great spot to be with a three-heat format,” Forsberg said. “We had a really good run in our heat race to grab the win, and in the feature, I was able to get out front and survive a wild last couple of laps.”

With 21 cars on hand for Legends Night, Forsberg would get his night kicked off by timing the C&H Motor Parts/Bushey Financial Services/PitStopUSA backed No. x1 machine in seventh fastest in qualifying time trials.

With a three-heat format in use, that would put Forsberg on the front row of his heat race where a win would solidify him a spot in the top-eight redraw. From the outside front row starting position, Forsberg would hammer the throttle and jump out to the early lead.

Out front, the Auburn, CA driver would not be denied as he raced to the win and made his way into the draw where Jimmy Wall’s three-pill placed him in the second row of the 25-lap feature event.

When the feature came to life, Forsberg settled into second as he flanked the early leader, Joel Myers, Jr on what was a very slick surface with a large cushion built up at both ends of the speedway.

Making his move on the third circuit, Forsberg would power into the lead until the caution flag was needed on the race’s fifth lap. Back underway, Forsberg continued to set a torrid pace as traffic came into play.

His trip into traffic would be short lived as the yellow was needed again on the 10th lap, and then the red would be needed just four laps later.

The final 11-laps of the night would rip off caution free, but it would set up a tense finish. While building up a sizeable lead, Forsberg would encounter traffic on the 23rd lap. Trapped behind a trio of lapped cars racing for position, Forsberg’s pace slowed drastically.

Doing all he could, Forsberg would have a big enough advantage built up to beat the field back to the checkered flag and cap his first win of the season at Placerville Speedway.

“Those last couple of laps were a little tense in traffic,” Forsberg said. “I had no idea how big of an advantaged I had, and it was stuck. Luckily, we had a pretty good lead and I was able to get us the win. Thanks to my guys for sticking with it and working so hard all year long. Looking forward to getting to Watsonville this weekend.”

F&F Racing and Andy Forsberg would like to thank C&H Motor Parts, Bushey Financial Services, PitStopUSA, Geico Local Office, Econo Lube-n-Tune & Brakes, Lucas Oil, Pacific Highway Rentals, Autism Awareness, CRV Carbon Solutions, All Pro Heads, and Engler for their support in 2021.

ON TAP: F&F Racing heads to Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA on Saturday night for the Johnny Key Classic.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-26, Wins-3, Top 5’s-12, Top 10’s-18.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with F&F Racing by following @FNFRacingx1 on Twitter, and keep up with Andy Forsberg by following him on Twitter @AForsberg92.