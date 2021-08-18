United Rebel Sprint Series Competitors Prepare for Battle at Dodge City Raceway Park on Saturday

Rick Salem

DODGE CITY, Kansas (August 16, 2021) – Up next for the Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing is Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas on Saturday, August 21. United Rebel Sprint Series competitors will duel with the DCRP regulars atop the 3/8-mile semi-banked clay oval.

Racing is expected to begin at 7:30PM on Saturday. General admission will be $12, kids 12 and under free of charge. Also slated for competition with the Sprint Cars are Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stock, and the Kansas Antique Racers.

With the midst of a hasty two-month schedule behind the United Rebel Sprint Series, competitors are looking forward to their return to Dodge City Raceway Park, where former World of Outlaws sprint car driver, Craig Dollansky, has assumed the lead of facility operations. A fantastic field of cars are expected for Saturday’s event.

Ty Williams and Taylor Velasquez head into the weekend with victories at the famed Dodge City Raceway Park with the United Rebel Sprint Series. Williams captured the win at the season opening race on April 24, while Velasquez claimed three wins on June 12, July 16, and July 17.

The United Rebel Sprint Series partnered with Kansas’ Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their FB page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS