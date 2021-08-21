Forsberg Wins the Tyler Wolf Memorial at Chico

CHICO, CA (August 20, 2021) — Andy Forsberg won the Tyler Wolf Memorial Friday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California. Forsberg charged from eighth starting position to the lead just past the halfway point of the 25-lap main event and never looked back in route to the victory. Kyle Hirst, Chase Majdic, Andy Gregg, and Kalib Henry rounded out the top five.
Tyler Wolf Memorial
Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, California
Friday, August 20, 2021
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 92-Andy Forsberg
2. 94TH-Kyle Hirst
3. 2X-Chase Majdic
4. 01JR-Andy Gregg
5. 75-Kalib Henry
6. 5H-Michael Faccinto
7. 38B-Blake Carrick
8. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
9. 7B-Brent Bjork
10. 88-Brad Bumgarner
11. 11VS-John Michael Bunch
12. 21-Michael Ing
13. 93-Stephen Ingraham
14. 7H-Jake Haulot
15. 21X-Shane Hopkins
16. 8-Colby Wiesz
17. 55A-Angelo Cornet
18. 01-Nick Larsen
19. 6W-Billy Wallace
20. 8JR-Brian McGahan
21. 9-Dustin Freitas
22. 3C-Casey Schmitz
23. 2XM-Max Mittry
24. 83T-Tanner Carrick