Forsberg Wins the Tyler Wolf Memorial at Chico

CHICO, CA (August 20, 2021) — Andy Forsberg won the Tyler Wolf Memorial Friday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California. Forsberg charged from eighth starting position to the lead just past the halfway point of the 25-lap main event and never looked back in route to the victory. Kyle Hirst, Chase Majdic, Andy Gregg, and Kalib Henry rounded out the top five.

Tyler Wolf Memorial

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Friday, August 20, 2021

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 92-Andy Forsberg

2. 94TH-Kyle Hirst

3. 2X-Chase Majdic

4. 01JR-Andy Gregg

5. 75-Kalib Henry

6. 5H-Michael Faccinto

7. 38B-Blake Carrick

8. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

9. 7B-Brent Bjork

10. 88-Brad Bumgarner

11. 11VS-John Michael Bunch

12. 21-Michael Ing

13. 93-Stephen Ingraham

14. 7H-Jake Haulot

15. 21X-Shane Hopkins

16. 8-Colby Wiesz

17. 55A-Angelo Cornet

18. 01-Nick Larsen

19. 6W-Billy Wallace

20. 8JR-Brian McGahan

21. 9-Dustin Freitas

22. 3C-Casey Schmitz

23. 2XM-Max Mittry

24. 83T-Tanner Carrick