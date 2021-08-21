McIntosh Wins POWRi Feature at Charleston

From POWRi

CHARLESTON, IL (August 20, 2021) – Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, Oklahoma led the field of Lucas Oil POWRi National Midgets to the green flag for the 30-lap feature event, and never looked back. McIntosh came out of the pits swinging as soon as the cars hit the track. He earned fast time in hot laps, claimed MVT Services Heat Race No. 2, and finished the night off with a trip to victory lane at Charleston Speedway in Charleston, IL.

Taking the early lead from the polesitter Gavan Boschele after going two wide into the corner, McIntosh took control of the 30-lap feature event and led lap one. Enduring an early caution for Hayden Reinbold, McIntosh consistently pulled away from the field on the restarts as the field jockeyed for positions on back.

As the field went back to green, McIntosh drew out his lead to a three second advantage over positions two and three. Gavan Boschele, Daison Pursley, and Brent Crews all found themselves trading positions for second while conquering the top side as the laps wound down. Boschele claimed the second spot comfortably and let the field behind him battle for third, as a caution came out on the speedway.

With 10 laps to go, McIntosh stretched his lead and found himself still in charge of the 21 car field and led them to the checkered. Boschele gave it everything he had, but went on to earn his career best finish of second place. Brenham Crouch finished in the third position, Daison Pursley in fourth and Brent Crews rounded out the top five.

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday August 21st at Macon Speedway for the Camfield Memorial.

POWRi National Midget League

Charleston Speedway

Charleston, Illinois

Friday, August 20, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Gavan Boschele[4]

2. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[1]

3. 97-Brenham Crouch[5]

4. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[6]

5. 21K-Karter Sarff[7]

6. 7NZ-Travis Buckley[3]

7. 17C-Devin Camfield[2]

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]

2. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[1]

3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]

4. 85T-Ryan Timms[6]

5. 21-Emilio Hoover[5]

6. 67K-Cade Lewis[7]

7. 72-Sam Johnson[3]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 86-Brent Crews[2]

2. 71K-Daison Pursley[6]

3. 84-Jade Avedisian[1]

4. 49-Joe B Miller[3]

5. 25-Taylor Reimer[7]

6. 10-Kevin Woody Jr[4]

7. 10C-Dalton Camfield[5]

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2]

2. 5-Gavan Boschele[1]

3. 97-Brenham Crouch[5]

4. 71K-Daison Pursley[3]

5. 86-Brent Crews[4]

6. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[10]

7. 21-Emilio Hoover[15]

8. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[7]

9. 85T-Ryan Timms[9]

10. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[6]

11. 84-Jade Avedisian[11]

12. 49-Joe B Miller[14]

13. 21K-Karter Sarff[12]

14. 25-Taylor Reimer[13]

15. 7NZ-Travis Buckley[18]

16. 10-Kevin Woody Jr[17]

17. 17C-Devin Camfield[21]

18. 72-Sam Johnson[20]

19. 67K-Cade Lewis[16]

20. 10C-Dalton Camfield[19]

21. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[8]