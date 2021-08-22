Crabtree Wins at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (August 21, 2021) — Kory Crabtree won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Saturday at Atomic Speedway. Bryan Knuckles, Ryan Myers, Jake Hesson, and Brandon Conkel rounded out the top five.

Atomic Speedway

Chillicothe, Ohio

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Feature:

1. 11C-Kory Crabtree

2. 59-Bryan Knuckles

3. 99-Ryan Myers

4. 5J-Jake Hesson

5. 08-Brandon Conkel

6. A79-Brandon Wimmer

7. 78-Todd Kane

8. 83x-Nate Reeser

9. 35-Ronnie Blair

10. 4* Tyler Street

11. 6-Jimmy Stinson

12. 23-Jordan Harble

13. 14R-Sean Rayhall

14. 7A-Dave Dickson

15. 1MC-Wayne McPeek

16. 9-Lance Webb

17. 83-Adam Cruea

18. 40-Mark Imler

18. 1B-Keith Baxter

20. 22-Ryan Broughton