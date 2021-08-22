Crabtree Wins at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (August 21, 2021) — Kory Crabtree won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Saturday at Atomic Speedway. Bryan Knuckles, Ryan Myers, Jake Hesson, and Brandon Conkel rounded out the top five.
Atomic Speedway
Chillicothe, Ohio
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Feature:
1. 11C-Kory Crabtree
2. 59-Bryan Knuckles
3. 99-Ryan Myers
4. 5J-Jake Hesson
5. 08-Brandon Conkel
6. A79-Brandon Wimmer
7. 78-Todd Kane
8. 83x-Nate Reeser
9. 35-Ronnie Blair
10. 4* Tyler Street
11. 6-Jimmy Stinson
12. 23-Jordan Harble
13. 14R-Sean Rayhall
14. 7A-Dave Dickson
15. 1MC-Wayne McPeek
16. 9-Lance Webb
17. 83-Adam Cruea
18. 40-Mark Imler
18. 1B-Keith Baxter
20. 22-Ryan Broughton