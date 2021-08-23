TREY JACOBS DASHES TO 2nd WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY SPRINT VICTORY

By Mike Swanger

On Serpentini of Orrville and Wayne County Law Enforcement night, the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints rolled onto the track with Shreve’s Trey Jacobs grabbing the point at the drop of the green over Caleb Griffith as the race would get one lap in when Jason Dolick came to a stop on the back stretch.

Griffith would give up second on lap four as he got out of shape coming out of turn four as Dean Jacobs and Nick Patterson was able to move past Griffith as Trey Jacobs started to pull away, The red flag waved on lap 7 when Chris Myers tagged the guardrail causing points leader Broc Martin to get upside down with Danny Mumaw and Jon Ivy making contact. Out of those four, only Mumaw could continue.

Back to green and Trey Jacobs and his Integrity Auto & Truck Sales, G & W Hauling and Rigging, DAC #3j built up more than a straightaway lead over Dean Jacobs. Patterson, Henry Malcuit and Griffith dueled for third with Andrew Palker, Zach Ames and Mumaw racing for a top five finish. With three circuits to go, Malcuit spun in turn two, ending his chance at a top five. On the final restart, Trey would pull away from Dad, Dean as Griffith slipped past Patterson coming out of turn four with the checkered flag waving for third as Palker took fifth.

With his sixth 2nd place finish in the last seven weeks that includes a win in the other week and Broc Martin’s 16th place finish this week, Martin has a six point advantage of Dean Jacobs going into next week’s double points season championship. Myers and Griffith topped the heat races.

​PINE TREE TOWING & RECOVERY SPRINTS

Fast Qualifier Broc Martin 14.643 seconds

Heat 1 Chris Myers, Broc Martin, Cody Bova, Nick Patterson, Andrew Palker, Jon Ivy, Jamie Miller, Brad Reber, Zach Ames

Heat 2 Caleb Griffith, Henry Malcuit, Dean Jacobs, Trey Jacobs, Danny Mumaw, Jason Dolick, Danial Burkhart, Jonah Aumend, Joe Adorjan

Feature Trey Jacobs, Dean Jacobs, Caleb Griffith, Nick Patterson, Andrew Palker, Zach Ames, Danny Mumaw, Cody Bova, Henry Malcuit, Jamie Miller, Danial Burkhart, Joe Adorjan, Jonah Aumend, Chris Myers, Jon Ivy, Broc Martin, Brad Reber, Jason Dolick