Dodge City Raceway Park Hosts Five Divisions Saturday During Jerry Soderberg Memorial

Inside Line Promotions

DODGE CITY, Kan. (Aug. 24, 2021) – Extra money is up for grabs this Saturday at Dodge City Raceway Park, which hosts the 9 th annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial.

The event pays homage to Soderberg, who passed away following a lengthy racing career and years as owner and operator of S.O.S. Engine Service. Additional money has been added to the Sprint Cars purse. Modifieds, Northern Sport Mods, Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks are also part of the program.

Taylor Velasquez leads the IMCA Sprint Car standings by 33 points over Ray Seemann thanks to a division-leading trio of victories.

Clay Sellard owns a 39-point advantage in the IMCA Modifieds standings over Trent Gray.

Brendyn Nordyke has a 13-point lead over Mike Lunow in the IMCA Northern Sport Mods standings.

Jason Rogers’ seven feature wins have helped build a 30-point edge over Ondre Rexford in the IMCA Stock Cars standings.

Regan Sellard is up six points over Bingston Rogers in the IMCA Hobby Stocks standings.

Dodge City Raceway Park also hosts a DCRP Short Track Series event showcasing Rookie, Junior 1, Junior 2, Adult and Open Outlaw 500 carts as well as Jr Sprint novice, Jr Sprint advanced, Micro 600 restricted, Winged ‘A’ and Non-Winged ‘A’ micro sprints on Sunday.

The pit gates open at 3 p.m. with the main gates opening at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Hot laps start at 7 p.m. with racing to follow. The DCRP Short Track Series event on Sunday begins at approximately 4 p.m.

Adult tickets are $12 and children 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights. To order tickets in advance or learn more, call the track at 620-225-3277.

UP NEXT –

Saturday for the 9th annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial featuring Sprint Cars, Modifieds, Northern Sport Mods, Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DodgeCityRacewayPark.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DodgeCityRaceway

Twitter: http://www.facebook.com/DCRacewayPark

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DodgeCityRaceway

DODGE CITY RACEWAY PARK –

In 2000, Dodge City leaders broke ground to build a state-of-the-art facility for auto racing on the southern outskirts of town. Originally constructed as a paved surface venue, it wasn’t but a few years later the facility returned to its roots and popularity as a dirt venue. Dodge City Raceway Park, as part of the “Why NOT Dodge” initiative, brought affordable family entertainment to the city and took the title as the ‘Premier Kansas Dirt Track.’

With a seating capacity near 3,500, Dodge City Raceway Park features a multitude of motorsports entertainment events. Including five International Motor Contest Association classes, Sooner Late Models, the United Rebel Sprint Series, flat track motorcycles and a newly added grand national tractor pulling event with the National Tractor Pulling Association. DCRP rounds out its season in the fall with the ‘Steve King Memorial’ – a 3-day special event featuring sprint car and midget classes.