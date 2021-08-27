AFS Adds to Harry Turner Classic at Wilmot Raceway

By Quinn McCabe

August 25, 2021, Sun Prairie, WI– The Badger Midget Series will make its only appearance of the 2021 season at the Wilmot Raceway on Saturday Night August 28, 2021. Wilmot Raceway, located on the grounds of the Kenosha County Fairgrounds, has hosted the Harry Turner Classic over the past several years to honor one of the great car builders in midget racing.

Advanced Fastening Supply, a longtime partner with the Badger Midget Series, has announced a bonus for all Badger competitors in Saturday night’s event. AFS will contribute $100.00 to all competitors taking a green flag lap. AFS is a Wisconsin-based company with three locations throughout the state: Madison, Appleton, and Waukesha. Need fasteners, tools, or accessories AFS has your needs covered.

Racing action for the evening will include the Auto Meter WingLESS Sprint Cars, Wilmot Raceway A-Mods, and Street Stocks. Pit Gates open at 3:00 pm, Grandstands at 5:00 pm, and opening ceremonies at 6:30 pm.

Stay connected to BMARA.com and the BMARA Racing Facebook page for additional announcements and information regarding events for the 2021 season.