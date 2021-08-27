Sanders Wins King of the West Feature at Merced

MERCED, CA (August 25, 2021) — Justin Sanders made his first appearance for car owner Kevin Kozlowski a winning one Thursday to open the “Fastest Four Days in Motorsports” mini-series with the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC at Merced Speedway. With Knoxville Nationals winning crew chief Paul Silva turning the wrenches, Sanders picked up his 18th victory of the 2021 season. Dominic Scelzi, Colby Copeland, Tim Kaeding, and Shane Golobic from 16th starting position rounded out the top five.

Feature:

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 57-Justin Sanders[1]

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[3]

3. 16A-Colby Copeland[6]

4. 42X-Tim Kaeding[4]

5. 17W-Shane Golobic[16]

6. 69-Bud Kaeding[11]

7. 21P-Robbie Price[8]

8. 38V-Blake Carrick[10]

9. 83V-Sean Becker[15]

10. 88-DJ Netto[5]

11. 37-Mitchell Faccinto[14]

12. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[13]

13. 26-Billy Aton[20]

14. 76-Landon Brooks[18]

15. 98-Sean Watts[17]

16. 72W-Kurt Nelson[19]

17. 21-Corey Day[2]

18. 78-Mark Barroso[22]

19. 53-Jesse Attard[7]

20. 24-Rico Abreu[9]

21. 83T-Tanner Carrick[12]

22. 75-Brian Boswell[23]

23. 01-Mitchel Moles[21]