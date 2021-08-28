Jason Martin Returns to Lucas Oil ASCS Victory Lane at Wakeeney Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

WAKEENEY, Kan. (August 27, 2021) – Leading start to finish at WaKeeney Speedway, Jason Martin made his return to Victory Lane with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

The third time that Martin has topped a SawBlade.com A-Feature, his last visit was just down the road at the former Great American Dirt Track in his hometown of Liberal, Kan. on May 26, 2012.

Getting the lead over Dylan Westbrook at the start, the pair found traffic working Lap 8 as the caution lights came on. Putting the field back to Lap 7, Martin again took the same amount of time to find the back of the field, but this time the red lights would come on as a parts failure in the steering system of Scott Cochran’s car sent him sailing violently into the wall off the top of the fourth turn. Thankfully, the driver was ok.

Back to green with nine laps to go, Westbrook again trailed.

Finding something in the closing laps, the No. 47x cut substantial time off the advantage held by Martin, but it would not be enough as the No. 36 found the checkered flag with 0.778-seconds to spare. Westbrook in second was joined by Matt Covington on the podium, who ended up losing nearly all his brakes in the closing laps. Ryan Bickett held off the charge of J.J. Hickel for fourth, with the No. 63 driver setting for fifth.

Blake Hahn crossed sixth with Zach Blurton seventh. Jeremy Campbell, J.D. Johnson, and Travis Reber completed the top ten.

The next event on the 2021 lineup is the Lake Ozark 360 Nationals at Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5, with Sunday’s showing paying $5,000 to the winner. More information on the track is online at http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net.

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVtv

Wakeeney Speedway

Wakeeney, Kansas

Friday, August 27, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2J-Zach Blurton[1]

2. 36-Jason Martin[3]

3. 88-Travis Reber[2]

4. 52-Blake Hahn[5]

5. 95-Matt Covington[7]

6. 10-Jordan Knight[4]

7. 16-Scott Cochran[6]

8. 88T-Terry Easum[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]

2. 98-JD Johnson[2]

3. 17B-Ryan Bickett[6]

4. 88X-Jeremy Campbell[3]

5. 63-JJ Hickle[5]

6. 6-Kaden Taylor[7]

7. 1X-Jake Bubak[4]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 36-Jason Martin[1]

2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]

3. 95-Matt Covington[6]

4. 17B-Ryan Bickett[4]

5. 63-JJ Hickle[10]

6. 52-Blake Hahn[5]

7. 2J-Zach Blurton[3]

8. 88X-Jeremy Campbell[9]

9. 98-JD Johnson[7]

10. 88-Travis Reber[8]

11. 6-Kaden Taylor[11]

12. 88T-Terry Easum[15]

13. 16-Scott Cochran[13]

14. 1X-Jake Bubak[14]

15. 10-Jordan Knight[12]