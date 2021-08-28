Logan Forler Leads the Way With ASCS Frontier at Gallatin Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

BELGRADE, Mont. (August 27, 2021) – Leading start to finish at Gallatin Speedway, Logan Forler captured his seventh career victory with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region. The second time this season that Logan has gone to Victory Lane against the Montana-based tour, Forler has six podium appearances this season in 10 events.

Beating Phil Dietz to the line, the podium rounded out with Trever Kirkland, while Tyler Driever and Kory Wermling completed the top five. Shad Petersen was sixth, followed by Bryan Brown, Joey Price, Michael Bingham, and Mike Manwill to complete the top ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is back on track Saturday, August 28 at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (MDT). Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for Senior and Military.

The night includes IMCA Modifieds, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Steet Stocks, and Sport Compacts. Big Sky Speedway is located at 11298 Roundup Rd. in Shepherd, Mont. Information on the track can be found on the track’s Facebook page, online at https://www.bigskyspeedway.com, or by calling (406) 998-9336.

ASCS Frontier Region

Gallatin Speedway

Belgrade, Montana

Friday, August 27, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 72-Phil Dietz[1]

2. 9K-Kory Wermling[4]

3. 38B-Bryan Brown[3]

4. 33T-Tyler Driever[7]

5. 01-Richard Bailey[5]

6. 31-Shane Moore[2]

7. 2X-Mike Manwill[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2L-Logan Forler[2]

2. 37-Trever Kirkland[4]

3. 00B-Michael Bingham[1]

4. 2-Shad Petersen[5]

5. 20-Joey Price[3]

6. 81-Darren Smith[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 2L-Logan Forler[1]

2. 72-Phil Dietz[4]

3. 37-Trever Kirkland[2]

4. 33T-Tyler Driever[6]

5. 9K-Kory Wermling[3]

6. 2-Shad Petersen[7]

7. 38B-Bryan Brown[8]

8. 20-Joey Price[10]

9. 00B-Michael Bingham[5]

10. 2X-Mike Manwill[13]

11. 31-Shane Moore[12]

12. 81-Darren Smith[11]

13. 01-Richard Bailey[9]