Sodeman Faster than the Field and the Rain at Mercer

MERCER, PA (August 28, 201) — Jack Sodeman Jr. outran the field and Mother Nature to win the sprint car feature Saturday night at Mercer Raceway Park. Sodeman picked up the feature win, crossing the finish line just as the clouds let loose with a rain storm that postponed the remainder of the program. Adam Kekich, Brandon Spithaler, Rod Jones, and Frank Neill rounded out the top five.

The winged 305 sprint car feature will be made up during the program on September 18th.

Michael’s Mercer Raceway

Mercer, Pennsylvania

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr[1]

2. 22-Brandon Spithaler[4]

3. 5K-Adam Kekich[6]

4. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[3]

5. 88N-Frank Neill[8]

6. 29-Logan McCandless[2]

7. 32-Rod Jones[7]

8. 31C-Chase Matheney[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr[1]

2. 5K-Adam Kekich[3]

3. 22-Brandon Spithaler[2]

4. 32-Rod Jones[6]

5. 88N-Frank Neill[4]

6. 29-Logan McCandless[5]

7. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[8]

8. 31C-Chase Matheney[7]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 80JR-Kyle Colwell[1]

2. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau[3]

3. 20M-Vivian Jones[2]

4. 16-Jim Morris[6]

5. 82M-Roman Jones[4]

6. 29-Logan McCandless[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 56-Steve Cousins[3]

2. 25-Jarrett Rosencrance[2]

3. 4J-Jacob Gamola[5]

4. 154-Shamus O’Donnell[4]

5. 12G-Tommy Jasen[1]

Feature: Rained out, rescheduled for September 18th