CHICO’S “LOUIE VERMEIL CLASSIC” ON TAP FOR USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 30, 2021… This Labor Day Weekend, September 4th & 5th, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will invade Silver Dollar Speedway (Chico, CA) for the “13th Annual Louie Vermeil Classic.” Promoted by HMC Promotions, the highly anticipated event honors the former Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) director and will also showcase the winged King of the West NARC 410 Sprint Cars and the WRA Vintage Cars. Among the festivities, fans can also enjoy wine tasting, beer tasting, and live music at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds. The pit gates will open at 1:00pm, spectator gates at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:30pm, with racing scheduled for 6:30pm. For more event information or advance tickets, visit louievermeilclassic.com or call 916.773.7223. To get more Silver Dollar Speedway information, visit silverdollarspeedway.com or call 530.350.7275. For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– THE 2019 RULE BOOK will be followed in regards to race format and weight rule (1,325 lbs. with driver)

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Hoosier RD20, 105/18 HTW, 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are legal with the series. Hoosier Tires are mandatory on all four corners. This will remain in effect until September 26th. Starting October 2nd at Arizona Speedway, the series will follow USAC National rules with the 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A as the only legal right rear tires. Hoosier Tires remain mandatory on all four corners

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– CHICO MUFFLER RULE: The Flowmaster “Suitcase” 53545-10 and the Spin Tech 1545P Super Stock ARE THE ONLY MUFFLERS ALLOWED AT SILVER DOLLAR AND PETALUMA SPEEDWAY. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY: Series officials will have transponders to rent at the track for those racers that do not have them.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

The festivities will actually begin on Friday, September 3rd, with the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame Dinner. The 2020 and 2021 inductees are Dick Golden, Paul Worden, Dewey Gatson, Ray Smith, Shane Scott, Gene Figone, and the Hunt Family (Tommy, Jeanne, Tony, and Laurie).

As this writing goes to press, both nights at Chico will pay $5,000-to-win and $500-to-start. The Louie Vermeil Classic will pay over $100,000 to the USAC/CRA and the King of the West NARC groups, including lap money, fast time bonus, hard charger bonus, best finishing 360 bonus, and contingencies. Rico Abreu leads all drivers with three Vermeil Classic finale wins and Jake Swanson topped the last event at Calistoga in 2019. A complete event finale win list is at the end of this release.

Since September 8, 2011, the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds has held 6 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and four different drivers have claimed victory. “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with three Chico wins and Jake Swanson set the 1-lap track record of 13.353 on September 8, 2016. Kyle Larson won the 2011 Chico debut and Chase Johnson topped the last USAC/CRA visit on September 6, 2018. A complete series win list at Silver Dollar is at the end of this release.

Heading to the Vermeil Classic, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) has a 24-point lead over the competition. Driving Mark Alexander’s #1 PerformanceOnline.com / Carman Trucking Spike, Gardner placed fifth at the Perris “California Racers Hall of Fame Night” on August 21st. At press time, the eight-time champion has three feature wins, five Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, eight top-10 finishes, and 74 feature laps led on the year. The “World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has eighty-86 series wins and will be looking for his second “Louie Vermeil Classic” triumph.

“The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) ranks second in the USAC/CRA championship standings. Racing the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Eagle, Roa scored his second win of the campaign at the “California Racers Hall of Fame Night.” To date, the 2019 USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion has also posted three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, eight top-10 finishes and 58 feature laps led in the campaign. With ten career victories, Brody will have his sights on adding the “Louie Vermeil Classic” to his win list.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) sits third in the chase for the championship. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams scored twenty-third at Perris after mechanical issues ended his night. At press time, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes and 32 feature laps led to his credit. “The Big Game Hunter” has ten career wins and will be looking to add a Silver Dollar Speedway trophy to his collection.

Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, CA) sits fourth in the championship point chase. Driving the family owned #4G Trench Shoring / Cam 2 Blue Blood Oil Maxim, Gansen scored fourth at Perris on August 21st. To date, the veteran driver has one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, ten top-10 finishes, and 1 feature lap led on the season. Chris will have his sights on earning his first USAC/CRA victory at the “Louie Vermeil Classic.”

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, CA) has climbed to fifth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing his #44 Trench Shoring / CRW Designs and Machining DRC, Williams charged from twelfth to finish third at the “California Racers Hall of Fame Night.” At press time, the 2010 Victorville Sprint Car Champion has three heat race victories, five top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led in the campaign. With one career victory, Williams is running a limited schedule and might skip the action at Chico and Petaluma.

Heading to Chico, Austin Grabowksi (Riverside, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Jake Hodges (Camarillo, CA), Brent Owens (Rancho Cucamonga, CA), Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA), Ikaika O’Brien (Oahu, HI), and Shane Sexton (Warner Springs, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Verne Sweeney, Matt Mitchell, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Matt McCarthy, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Logan Williams, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Steve Hix, Austin Liggett, Bud Kaeding, Chase Johnson, and more.

Silver Dollar Speedway is located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair Street in Chico, California. Reserved tickets are $40, General Admission tickets are $35 and Kids tickets (6-12) are $10. Walk up tickets will be sold and advance tickets can be purchased online at louievermeilclassic.com or by calling 916.773.7223.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, BillsJerky.com, Component Repair Company, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, surfNsprint.com, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Wilwood Disc Brakes for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD.

LOUIE VERMEIL CLASSIC WINNERS: 2008-Kevin Swindell; 2009-Mike Spencer; 2010-Damion Gardner; 2011-Mike Spencer; 2012-Kyle Hirst, 2013-Kyle Larson, 2014-Rico Abreu, 2015-Rico Abreu, 2016-Thomas Meseraull, 2017-Rico Abreu, 2018-Colby Copeland, 2019-Jake Swanson, 2020-CANCELLED.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Damion Gardner, 2-Max Adams, 2-Brody Roa, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Ryan Timmons, 1-Austin Williams.

CHICO AMSOIL USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Jake Swanson – 13.353 (09/08/16)

CHICO AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Damion Gardner, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Kyle Larson.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-706, 2. Brody Roa-682, 3. Austin Williams-606, 4. Chris Gansen-590, 5. Cody Williams-506, 6. Tommy Malcolm-498, 7. Verne Sweeney-412, 8. Matt Mitchell-408, 9. A.J. Bender-389, 10. Danny Faria Jr.-380, 11. Matt McCarthy-364, 12. Charles Davis Jr.-335, 13. Logan Williams-325, 14. Austin Grabowski ®-315, 15. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-297, 16. Stevie Sussex-262, 17. Jake Hodges ®-239, 18. Joel Rayborne-223, 19. Brent Owens ®-216, 20. Steve Hix-215, 21. Max Adams-195, —. Jeff Dyer-195, 23. Ryan Timmons ®-192, 24. Austin Liggett-182, 25. Troy Rutherford-160, 26. Ikaika O’Brien ®-141, 27. Austin Ervine-138, 28. R.J. Johnson-133, 29. Shane Sexton ®-127, 30. Rick Hendrix-119, 31. Dan Taylor-116, 32. Davey Ray-105, 33. Kyle Edwards-87, 34. Trent Williams-80, 35. Chase Johnson-78, 36. James Herrera-77, 37. Tanner Boul ®-75, —. Travis Buckley-75, 39. Jonas Reynolds-66, 40. Nate Schank-58, 41. Cal Smith-53, —. Chris Bonneau-53, 43. Randy Nelson-45, 44. Tyler Hatzikian-42, 45. James Heling-41, 46. Frank Herman-35, 47. Kaleb Montgomery-32, 48. Christopher Muraokoa-31, 49. Tom Hendricks-28, 50. Danny Sheridan-26, 51. Daylin Perreira-10, —. Gary Marshall Jr.-10.