PRACTICE NIGHT ADDED TO HUSET’S SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONALS SCHEDULE

From USAC

Brandon, South Dakota (August 31, 2021)………The $236,000 inaugural Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals will now officially begin one night earlier with the addition of a dedicated practice night on Thursday, September 9, for USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and USAC AMSOIL National 410 c.i. Sprint Cars.

The extra night of preparation will provide teams get acquainted, and reacquainted, with the 1/3-mile dirt oval in Brandon, South Dakota. USAC’s Sprint Car division will be making its first Huset’s visit since 2016 while the USAC Midgets last made the trip a quarter of a century ago in 1996.

For many of the drivers, this will be their first Huset’s foray the extra track time will provide ample time to make extra preparation and adjustments in preparation for three-straight nights of USAC doubleheaders for both series on September 10-11-12 at Huset’s, which features a total purse of $236,000.

“It’s the USAC Nationals, it’s Huset’s Speedway, it’s over $200,000 in prize money, and we wanted to give teams a chance to get everything dialed in for three big nights of racing in front of the best fans out there,” promoter Matt Wood said.

On Thursday’s practice night, pit gates will open at Noon Central. Engine heat takes place at 5pm, followed by a quick pit meeting at 5:45pm, then moving right along into the first practice session at 6pm. Each competitor will get two opportunities to practice.

Pit passes for practice day will be $20. Teams must be registered in order to practice. Rigs may be left overnight. Motorhomes that are not attached to a race trailer will not be allowed in the pit area.

Pit gates open at Noon Central all four days. The front gates will open at 4pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 3pm on Sunday.

Three-day event pit passes will also be available to purchase on Thursday, so team members do not have to go registration again on race days. Single day pit passes are $40 while three-day pit passes are $120.

Registrations can be completed online at www.USACnationals.com. Online registration ends on September 5, at 11:59pm Central. Teams not registered online before the cut-off will have to stand in line at the track to register before being allowed to park in the pit area or to practice.