Gass Goes to Victory Lane at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (September 3, 2021) — Noah Gass won the winged 410 sprint car feature Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. Kameron Keys, Robbie Standridge, Jake Neuman, and Mitchell Davis rounded out the top five.
Joey Moughan won the winged 305 sprint car feature.
Jacksonville Speedway
Jacksonville, Illinois
Friday, September 3, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 20G-Noah Gass
2. 21-Kameron Keys
3. 17*-Robbie Standridge
4. 3N-Jake Neuman
5. 3D-Mitchell Davis
6. 29-Brayton Lynch
7. 42-Andy Bishop
8. 31-Joey Moughan
9. 83-Bret Tripplett
10. 52F-Logan Faucon
11. 44-Cory Bruns
12. 71m-Caden Englehardt
13. 3-Austin O’Dell
14. 2A-Austin Archdale
15. 9x-Paul Nienhiser
16. 8-Broc Hunnell
17. 10S-Jeremy Standridge
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 41-Joey Moughan
2. 37-Bryce Norris
3. ?-Robbie Standridge
4. 00-Matt Fair
5. 8v-George Vaniter
6. 7a-Will Armitage