Gass Goes to Victory Lane at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (September 3, 2021) — Noah Gass won the winged 410 sprint car feature Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. Kameron Keys, Robbie Standridge, Jake Neuman, and Mitchell Davis rounded out the top five.

Joey Moughan won the winged 305 sprint car feature.

Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, Illinois

Friday, September 3, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 20G-Noah Gass

2. 21-Kameron Keys

3. 17*-Robbie Standridge

4. 3N-Jake Neuman

5. 3D-Mitchell Davis

6. 29-Brayton Lynch

7. 42-Andy Bishop

8. 31-Joey Moughan

9. 83-Bret Tripplett

10. 52F-Logan Faucon

11. 44-Cory Bruns

12. 71m-Caden Englehardt

13. 3-Austin O’Dell

14. 2A-Austin Archdale

15. 9x-Paul Nienhiser

16. 8-Broc Hunnell

17. 10S-Jeremy Standridge

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 41-Joey Moughan

2. 37-Bryce Norris

3. ?-Robbie Standridge

4. 00-Matt Fair

5. 8v-George Vaniter

6. 7a-Will Armitage